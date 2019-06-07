HSN Calls For Papers To Mark 64th Confab, List Okowa, Kukah, Others As Guest Speakers

By Ajiri-Oghene Oreh

The Historical Society of Nigeria, HSN is set to organise its 64th National Congress/Conference, slated to hold at Nelrose Hotel, Asaba, Delta State, from 6th – 9th October, 2019.

In a statement released by Professor Samuel Ovuete Aghalino, FHSN, Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, this year’s National Congress and Conference with the theme, “Building The Nigerian Nation Since 1914: Motions, Movements And Actors”, will have Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Executive Governor of Delta State as special guest of honour, Rev Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese as keynote speaker and Professor Okpeh O. Okpeh, FHSN, President, Historical Society of Nigeria, as Chief Host.

Professor Aghalino added that, those interested in participating at the national conference are requested to send abstracts on any of the following sub-themes: Historical and Conceptual Perspectives on Nation Building; Institutions and Nation Building; Leadership and Followership in Nation Building; Children and Youth in Nation Building; Social Movements and Nation Building; and the Land Question, Resources and Nation Building.

The sub-themes, according to Prof. Aghalino, are by no means exhaustive, as contributors are at liberty to address any other relevant themes relating to the national question. All abstracts are to be sent to: hsnconference2019@gmail.com, not later than July 20, 2019, and full papers sent,not later than September 15, 2019.

Interested participants are further directed to call: 08052351678, 08039435842 and 09060292599, for enquiries.