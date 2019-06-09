Deputy Senate Presidency:  DELTA APC SPOKESMAN KICKS AGAINST OMO-AGEGE ENDORSEMENT, URGES SENATORS TO LOOK AT BIGGER PICTURE IN NATIONAL INTEREST

DEPUTY SENATE SEAT IN THE 9TH ASSEMBLY: WHERETO? – By Iwemdi Nwaham

If I were a supporter of Ovie Omo-Agege who is ruminating over their principal eventually getting to sit in the haloed red chamber and also landing the plum position of Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, nothing else will impress me other than that goal. Consider the perks that come with that office in terms of monthly remuneration, daily access to raw cash to spread around, personal staff (PAs, SAs, SSAs, Advisers, etc) other appointments, access to annual budget (and with padding), constituency projects, access to the President and vice President of country, access to virtually anything and everything in the country. I will do anything for him to get the job including fasting and prayer.

But all that is for the benefit of one man and “his people of Delta Central Senatorial zone”, and his sponsors. Let’s look at the larger picture of Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia State in the South East zone of the country landing that same office, what are the likely benefits?

In addition to all the benefits listed for Omo-Agege above, there are the added benefits of the whole Igbos of Nigeria feeling appeased at a time they feel badly treated in the same country we live in. The South East geo-political zone made up of five states, that have never voted APC in any significant way will begin to get converts to the party in droves.

Based in Asaba, we monitor radio stations across the eastern states, and the kind of verbal venom they pour out on radio over APC and our president is better imagined than described.

An appointment that has the definite insignia of marking a turning point for a major ethnic bloc in the country in integrating them into the *MAINSTREAM* of national politics cannot be compared with another one that has a narrow appeal and very narrow benefit base.

Protagonists of the later are for selfish reasons and understandably so. But we are looking at the bigger picture, for our party’s overall interest and for tomorrow’s strategic planning. Even the man Orji Uzor Kalu is a big hit for that office, going by his person, his achievements, his national reach. He is a man who certainly plays in the big league.

If Oshiomhole were left to have his way in this matter, his man from Edo State will have it first, or Delta will come a close second in his consideration. He, too, does not see big pictures.

But this matter is beyond him. We, the true progressives of APC Delta State, side with the big picture. Orji Uzor Kalu is the big picture. QED

Iwemdi Nwaham

Ag. Publicity Secretary,

APC, Delta State.