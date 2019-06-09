WIKE APPOINTS DANAGOGO AS RIVERS SSG, RETAINS WOKE AS CHIEF OF STAFF

Former Sports Minister and Chairman, National Sports Commission, Barr. Tamny Danagogo, has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government, SSG, by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Dr. Danagogo, who was a former Rivers State Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical planning, takes over from Barr. Kenneth Kobani, who served as Rivers state SSG, in Governor Wike’s first term,

The appointment was contained in a statement issued by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, which also confirms that Governor Wike has approved the re-appointment of Engr. Emeka Woke, to his incumbent position as the Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House.

The statement reads thus:

Governor Wike appoints SSG, Chief of Staff

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the appointment of Dr Tammy Danagogo as the New Secretary to the State Government.

Governor Wike also approved the appointment of Engr Chukwuemeka Woke as the Chief of Staff, Government House Port Harcourt

The two officials will be sworn in by the Rivers State Governor at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House Port Harcourt by 2pm.

Simeon Nwakaudu

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

June 9, 2019.