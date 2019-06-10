NUJ WELCOMES RE-ELECTION OF OBOREVWORI, URGES HOUSE TO BE TRUE CHECKS OF EXECUTIVE

***CONGRATULATES OCHOR OCHOR, OTHERS

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, has congratulated Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, representing Okpe State Constituency, on his re-election today as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA).

The NUJ in a statement endorsed by the Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, said that the re-election of Oborevwori was a show of confidence in his leadership of the house at the sixth assembly.

The council also congratulated Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor on his emergence as the Deputy Speaker, describing his elevation as a sweet comeback to the house, having served briefily as representative of Ukwuani State Constituency in the fifth assembly.

While equally congratulating other members of the house elected into leadership positions, the NUJ urged the house to see the smooth enthronement of its new leadership as a sign of oneness and the willingness to work as a team in the seventh assembly by upholding its constitutional role of checks and balance to the executive.

The NUJ also urged the house to take as paramount the legislation of laws for the general improvement of the standard of living of Deltans, particularly in checking youth employment and entrenching social insurance schemes in line with the Stronger Delta Agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

It assured the house of the readiness of the council to strengthen working relationship with it towards the advancement of the democratic experience in Delta State.