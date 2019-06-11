9th National Assembly: Full List of Senators Inaugurated on 11th June 2019

The Senate of the 9th National Assembly has be inaugurated with Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan (Yobe North) and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central), emerging as Senate President and Deputy President respectively, after keenly contested elections.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has the majority number of senators-elect with 56 Senators while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 45 Senators.

The Young Progressive Party (YPP), the only other party outside of the two dominant ones has only one seat.

APC 56

PDP 45

YPP 1

Supplementary senatorial election is expected to take place in Four zones including in Kogi and Imo States, while Senator-elect Owelle Rochas Okorocha, whose election has been affirmed by the Court, after initially been put on hold by INEC on the grounds of declaration under duress, is expected to be presented with his Certificate of Return, at a later date, after the inauguration of the 9th Senate.

The full list of senators inaugurated on June 11, 2019 are:

1. Kalu Orji Uzor (APC) – Abia North

2. Orji Theodore Ahamefule (PDP) – Abia Central

3. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP) – Abia South

4. Ishaku Elisha Cliff (PDP) – Adamawa North

5. Yaroe Binos Dauda (PDP) – Adamawa South

6. Dahiru Aishatu Ahmed (APC) – Adamawa Central

7. Akpan Bassey Albert (PDP) – Akwa Ibom North East

8. Christopher Stephen Ekpenyong (PDP) – Akwa Ibom North West

9. Eyakenyi Akon Etim (PDP) – Akwa Ibom South

10. Stella Oduah (PDP) – Anambra North

11. Uche Lilian Ekwunife (PDP) – Anambra Central

12. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP) – Anambra South

13. Bauchi South – PDP (court order declares Alhaji Garba Dahiru winner)

14. Jika Dauda Halliru (APC) – Bauchi Central

15. Bulkachuwa Adamu Muhammad (APC) – Bauchi North

16. Degi Eremienyo Biobaraku Wangagra (APC) – Bayelsa East

17. Diri Douye (PDP) – Bayelsa Central

18. Ewhrudjakpo Lawrence (PDP) – Bayelsa West

19. Gabriel Suswam (PDP) – Benue North East

20. Emmanuel Yisa Orker-Jev (PDP) – Benue North West

21. Patrick Abba Moro (PDP) – Benue South

22. Kyari Abubakar Shaib (APC) – Borno North

23. Kashim Shettima (APC) – Borno Central

24. Ali Ndume (APC) – Borno South

25. Oko Rose Okoji (PDP) – Cross River North

26. Onor Sandy Ojang (PDP) – Cross River Central

27. Gershom Bassey (PDP) – Cross River South

28. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC) – Delta Central

*29. Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP) – Delta North*

30. James Ebiowou Manager (PDP) – Delta South

31. Egwu Samuel Ominyi (PDP) – Ebonyi North

32. Ogba Joseph Obinna (PDP) – Ebonyi Central

33. Micheal Ama Nnachi (PDP) – Ebonyi South

34. Ordia Akhimienmona Cliffford (PDP) – Edo Central

35. Alimikhena Francis Asekhame (APC)- Edo North

36. Urhoghide Matthew Aisagbonriodion (PDP)- Edo South

37. Adetunmbi Olubunmi Ayodeji (APC) – Ekiti North

38. Bamidele Micheal Opeyemi (APC) – Ekiti Central

39. Adeyeye Clement Adebayo (APC) – Ekiti South

40. Nnamani Chimaroke Ogbonnia (PDP) – Enugu East

41. Ike Ekweremadu (PDP) – Enugu West

42. Utazi Godfrey Chukwuka (PDP) – Enugu North

43. Danjuma Goje (APC) – Gombe Central

44. Amos Bulus Kilawangs (APC) – Gombe South

45. Alkali Saidu Ahmed (APC) – Gombe North

46. Onyewuchi Ezenwa Francis (PDP) – Imo East

47. Imo West – Pending (Declaration made under duress)

48. Imo North – Pending (Supplementary)

49. Mohammed Sabo (APC) – Jigawa South West

50. Hassan Ibrahim Hadeija (APC) – Jigawa North East

51. Sankara Danladi Abdullahi (APC) – Jigawa North West

52. Kwari Suleiman Abdu (APC) – Kaduna North

53. Sani Uba (PDP) – Kaduna Central

54. Laah Danjuma Tella (APC) – Kaduna South

55. Ibrahim Shekarau (APC) – Kano Central

56. Barau Jibrin (APC) – Kano North

57. Gaya Ibrahim Kabiru (APC) – Kano South

58. Babba Ahmad Kaita (APC) – Katsina North

59. Mandiya Bello (APC) – Katsina South

60. Abdullahi Kabir (APC) – Katsina Central

61. Abdullahi Abubakar Yahaya (APC) – Kebbi North

62. Adamu Mainasara Aliero Muhammad (APC) – Kebbi Central

63. Na Allah Bala Ibn (APC) – Kebbi South

64. Yakubu Oseni (APC) – Kogi Central

65. Kogi East – Pending (Supplementary)

66. Dino Melaye (PDP) – Kogi West

67. Umar Suleiman Sadiq (APC) – Kwara North

68. Oloriegbe Yahaya Ibrahim (APC) – Kwara Central

69. Ashiru Oyelola Yisa (APC) – Kwara South

70. Remi Tinubu (APC) – Lagos Central

71. Osinowo Sikiru Adebayo (APC) – Lagos East

72. Adeola Soloman Olamilekan (APC) – Lagos West

73. Akwashiki Godiya (APC) – Nasarawa East

74. Abdullahi Adamu (APC) – Nasarawa North

75. Tanko Al-Makura (APC) – Nasarawa South

76. Mohammed Sani Musa (APC) – Niger East

77. Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi (APC) – Niger North

78. Bima Muhammad Enagi (APC) – Niger South

79. Ibikunle Amosun (APC) – Ogun Central

80. Mustapha Ramoni Olalekan (APC) – Ogun East

81. Odebiyi Tolulope Akinremi (APC) – Ogun West

82. Boroffice Robert Ajayi (APC) – Ondo North

83. Akinyelure Patrick Ayo (PDP) – Ondo Central

84. Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP) – Ondo South

85. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru (APC) – Osun Central

86. Fadahunsi Francis Adenigba (PDP) – Osun East

87. Oriolowo Adelere Adeyemi (APC) – Osun West

88. Folarin Teslim Kolawole (APC) – Oyo Central

89. Buhari Abdulfatai (APC) – Oyo North

90. Kola Ademola Balogun (PDP) – Oyo South

91. Plateau South – Pending (Supplementary)

92. Dimka Hezekiah Ayuba (APC) – Plateau Central

93. Gyang Istifanus Dung (PDP) – Plateau North

94. Thompson Sekibo (PDP) – Rivers East

95. Mpigi Barinada (PDP) – Rivers South East

96. Rivers West – Pending (Supplementary)

97. Gobir Ibrahim Abdullahi (APC) – Sokoto East

98. Aliyu Wamakko (APC) – Sokoto North

99. Shehu Abubakar Tambuwal (APC) – Sokoto South

100. Bwacha Emmanuel (PDP) – Taraba South

101. Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC) – Taraba Central

102. Isa Shuaibu Lau (PDP) – Taraba North

103. Gaidam Ibrahim Alhaji (APC) – Yobe East

104. Ahmed Lawan (APC) – Yobe North

105. Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed (APC) – Yobe South

106. Ya’u Sahabi (PDP) – Zamfara North

107. Mohammed Hassan (PDP) – Zamfara Central

108. Lawali Hassan (PDP) – Zamfara West

109. Tanimu Philip Aduda (PDP) – FCT.