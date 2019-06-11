9th National Assembly: Full List of Senators Inaugurated on 11th June 2019

The Senate of the 9th National Assembly has be inaugurated with Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan (Yobe North) and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central), emerging as Senate President and Deputy President respectively, after keenly contested elections.
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has the majority number of senators-elect with 56 Senators while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 45 Senators.
The Young Progressive Party (YPP), the only other party outside of the two dominant ones has only one seat.
APC 56
PDP 45
YPP 1
Supplementary senatorial election is expected to take place in Four zones including in Kogi and Imo States, while Senator-elect Owelle Rochas Okorocha, whose election has been affirmed by the Court, after initially been put on hold by INEC on the grounds of declaration under duress, is expected to be presented with his Certificate of Return, at a later date, after the inauguration of the 9th Senate.
The full list of senators inaugurated on June 11, 2019 are:
1. Kalu Orji Uzor (APC) – Abia North
2. Orji Theodore Ahamefule (PDP) – Abia Central
3. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP) – Abia South
4. Ishaku Elisha Cliff (PDP) – Adamawa North
5. Yaroe Binos Dauda (PDP) – Adamawa South
6. Dahiru Aishatu Ahmed (APC) – Adamawa Central
7. Akpan Bassey Albert (PDP) – Akwa Ibom North East
8. Christopher Stephen Ekpenyong (PDP) – Akwa Ibom North West
9. Eyakenyi Akon Etim (PDP) – Akwa Ibom South
10. Stella Oduah (PDP) – Anambra North
11. Uche Lilian Ekwunife (PDP) – Anambra Central
12. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP) – Anambra South
13. Bauchi South – PDP (court order declares Alhaji Garba Dahiru winner)
14. Jika Dauda Halliru (APC) – Bauchi Central
15. Bulkachuwa Adamu Muhammad (APC) – Bauchi North
16. Degi Eremienyo Biobaraku Wangagra (APC) – Bayelsa East
17. Diri Douye (PDP) – Bayelsa Central
18. Ewhrudjakpo Lawrence (PDP) – Bayelsa West
19. Gabriel Suswam (PDP) – Benue North East
20. Emmanuel Yisa Orker-Jev (PDP) – Benue North West
21. Patrick Abba Moro (PDP) – Benue South
22. Kyari Abubakar Shaib (APC) – Borno North
23. Kashim Shettima (APC) – Borno Central
24. Ali Ndume (APC) – Borno South
25. Oko Rose Okoji (PDP) – Cross River North
26. Onor Sandy Ojang (PDP) – Cross River Central
27. Gershom Bassey (PDP) – Cross River South
28. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC) – Delta Central
*29. Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP) – Delta North*
30. James Ebiowou Manager (PDP) – Delta South
31. Egwu Samuel Ominyi (PDP) – Ebonyi North
32. Ogba Joseph Obinna (PDP) – Ebonyi Central
33. Micheal Ama Nnachi (PDP) – Ebonyi South
34. Ordia Akhimienmona Cliffford (PDP) – Edo Central
35. Alimikhena Francis Asekhame (APC)- Edo North
36. Urhoghide Matthew Aisagbonriodion (PDP)- Edo South
37. Adetunmbi Olubunmi Ayodeji (APC) – Ekiti North
38. Bamidele Micheal Opeyemi (APC) – Ekiti Central
39. Adeyeye Clement Adebayo (APC) – Ekiti South
40. Nnamani Chimaroke Ogbonnia (PDP) – Enugu East
41. Ike Ekweremadu (PDP) – Enugu West
42. Utazi Godfrey Chukwuka (PDP) – Enugu North
43. Danjuma Goje (APC) – Gombe Central
44. Amos Bulus Kilawangs (APC) – Gombe South
45. Alkali Saidu Ahmed (APC) – Gombe North
46. Onyewuchi Ezenwa Francis (PDP) – Imo East
47. Imo West – Pending (Declaration made under duress)
48. Imo North – Pending (Supplementary)
49. Mohammed Sabo (APC) – Jigawa South West
50. Hassan Ibrahim Hadeija (APC) – Jigawa North East
51. Sankara Danladi Abdullahi (APC) – Jigawa North West
52. Kwari Suleiman Abdu (APC) – Kaduna North
53. Sani Uba (PDP) – Kaduna Central
54. Laah Danjuma Tella (APC) – Kaduna South
55. Ibrahim Shekarau (APC) – Kano Central
56. Barau Jibrin (APC) – Kano North
57. Gaya Ibrahim Kabiru (APC) – Kano South
58. Babba Ahmad Kaita (APC) – Katsina North
59. Mandiya Bello (APC) – Katsina South
60. Abdullahi Kabir (APC) – Katsina Central
61. Abdullahi Abubakar Yahaya (APC) – Kebbi North
62. Adamu Mainasara Aliero Muhammad (APC) – Kebbi Central
63. Na Allah Bala Ibn (APC) – Kebbi South
64. Yakubu Oseni (APC) – Kogi Central
65. Kogi East – Pending (Supplementary)
66. Dino Melaye (PDP) – Kogi West
67. Umar Suleiman Sadiq (APC) – Kwara North
68. Oloriegbe Yahaya Ibrahim (APC) – Kwara Central
69. Ashiru Oyelola Yisa (APC) – Kwara South
70. Remi Tinubu (APC) – Lagos Central
71. Osinowo Sikiru Adebayo (APC) – Lagos East
72. Adeola Soloman Olamilekan (APC) – Lagos West
73. Akwashiki Godiya (APC) – Nasarawa East
74. Abdullahi Adamu (APC) – Nasarawa North
75. Tanko Al-Makura (APC) – Nasarawa South
76. Mohammed Sani Musa (APC) – Niger East
77. Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi (APC) – Niger North
78. Bima Muhammad Enagi (APC) – Niger South
79. Ibikunle Amosun (APC) – Ogun Central
80. Mustapha Ramoni Olalekan (APC) – Ogun East
81. Odebiyi Tolulope Akinremi (APC) – Ogun West
82. Boroffice Robert Ajayi (APC) – Ondo North
83. Akinyelure Patrick Ayo (PDP) – Ondo Central
84. Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP) – Ondo South
85. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru (APC) – Osun Central
86. Fadahunsi Francis Adenigba (PDP) – Osun East
87. Oriolowo Adelere Adeyemi (APC) – Osun West
88. Folarin Teslim Kolawole (APC) – Oyo Central
89. Buhari Abdulfatai (APC) – Oyo North
90. Kola Ademola Balogun (PDP) – Oyo South
91. Plateau South – Pending (Supplementary)
92. Dimka Hezekiah Ayuba (APC) – Plateau Central
93. Gyang Istifanus Dung (PDP) – Plateau North
94. Thompson Sekibo (PDP) – Rivers East
95. Mpigi Barinada (PDP) – Rivers South East
96. Rivers West – Pending (Supplementary)
97. Gobir Ibrahim Abdullahi (APC) – Sokoto East
98. Aliyu Wamakko (APC) – Sokoto North
99. Shehu Abubakar Tambuwal (APC) – Sokoto South
100. Bwacha Emmanuel (PDP) – Taraba South
101. Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC) – Taraba Central
102. Isa Shuaibu Lau (PDP) – Taraba North
103. Gaidam Ibrahim Alhaji (APC) – Yobe East
104. Ahmed Lawan (APC) – Yobe North
105. Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed (APC) – Yobe South
106. Ya’u Sahabi (PDP) – Zamfara North
107. Mohammed Hassan (PDP) – Zamfara Central
108. Lawali Hassan (PDP) – Zamfara West
109. Tanimu Philip Aduda (PDP) – FCT.