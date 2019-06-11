DTHA Leadership: AGHALINO CONGRATULATES OBOREVWORI, OCHOR, OWHEFERE

By Ajiri-Oghene Joseph Oreh

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Samuel Ovuete Aghalino has congratulated the trio, Right Honourables Sheriff Oborevwori, Ochor Christopher Ochor, and Tim Owhefere on their emergence as Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Majority Leader of the 7th Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA that was inaugurated today, 10th of June, 2019.

Professor Aghalino in a statement noted that, their emergence as principal officers of the vibrant state legislature underscored their pedigrees, and experiences.

In particular, Professor Aghalino praised both Oborevwori and Owhefere for their great efforts in the last 6th Assembly that saw to the enactment of innumerable laws that facilitated the economic growth and social security of Delta State.

He asserted that, the last leadership of the 6th State Assembly epitomised as watchwords efficiency, fairness, rule of law, equity and social inclusion, and charged the present leadership of the Assembly to put in more deliberate efforts by creating a more stronger institution that would enact laws and policies geared towards the positive transformation of the state in line with the SMART Agenda of the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Aghalino who is the immediate past Chairman of the Governing Council of the College of Education, Warri described Right Honourable Ochor as a consummate public administrator whose experience and stellar profile of service as Director of Social Services at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC would add to the increase in relevance and usefulness in the process of consolidating democracy in the state and, bring about concrete democratic dividends to the people.

He expressed hope and optimism that both the principal officers and members of the 7th Delta State House of Assembly would champion the hope and aspirations of all Deltans.