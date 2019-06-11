GBAJABIAMILA TROUNCES BAGO IN LANDSLIDE POLL TO CLINCH HOUSE OF REPS SPEAKERSHIP, WASE IS DEPUTY SPEAKER

Femi Gbajabiamila, representing Surulere 1 federal constituency in Lagos, has been elected as the 9th Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives.
He thrashed his main challenger, Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago, a third-time representative from Chanchanga federal constituency of Niger State, by a resounding 281 votes to 76 votes, in a highly anticipated contest, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
In the same vein, Hon Idris Ahmed (Wase), representing Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State is the new Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives. He was elected unanimously and unopposed by the 358 lawmakers present at the green chamber, when no one else volunteered to contest against him for the post; a position which was further sealed beyond doubt, when his nomination was seconded by Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke, the immediate past Speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly and a staunch and unflinching PDP member.
FEMI GBAJABIAMILA
Gbajabiamila is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while Bago (also of the APC) was backed for the position by opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, the new Speaker was born on June 25, 1962 into the family of Lateef and Olufunke Gbajabiamila.
He had his elementary education in Lagos at the Mainland Preparatory School and proceeded to Igbobi College, Yaba in 1973 for his secondary education where he graduated in 1978.
Gbajabiamila enrolled at the King Williams College, Isle of Man, United Kingdom for his ‘A Levels’ and graduated in 1980.
He returned to Nigeria and was accepted into the University of Lagos for LLB (Bachelor of Law) degree programme. He graduated with honors in 1983, proceeded to the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1984.
Years later, Gbajabiamila established his own law firm, Femi Gbaja and Co. on Broad Street, Lagos, before traveling to the United States for further education.
He attended John Marshall Law School in Atlanta Georgia where he graduated top of his class earning himself a Juris Doctorate.
Gbajabiamila started his journey in politics when he joined the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) and won his first term election in the House of Representatives in 2003.
He has been re-elected to the House of since then, including in 2015, when his party merged with other tendencies to form the All Progressives Congress, APC; the party under which he served first as Minority Leader, then Majority Leader and has now emerged as the 8th Speaker of the House of Representatives.
IDRIS AHMED MAJE (WASE)
Hon. Idris Ahmed Maje popularly called Wase, was born on the 1st June, 1964 in Bashar District of Wase Local Government Area, Plateau State to the family of Mallam Idris.
He enrolled into LSB Primary School Bashar where he obtained His First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) in 1978, then proceeded to Government Secondary school Mbar from where he was later transferred to Government Secondary school Dengi, in the present day Kanam Local Government Area, for his secondary school education.
Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase gained admission into Plateau state Polytechnic to study Civil Engineering in 1983, where he obtained a National Diploma in Civil Engineering in 1986 and applied for a Higher National Diploma programme with the Kaduna State Polytechnic where he bagged the Certificate in Civil Engineering in 1995.
He then enrolled for a postgraduate programme at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, United states where he bagged an executive certificate course in governance in 2016.
Hon. Maje (Wase) was elected into the lower Chamber of the National Assembly in 2007 and is currently serving his third term as a member of House of Representatives, Wase Federal Constituency.
His last appointment in an illustrious Civil Service csreer was as Executive Secretary, Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board from 2005-2006. The position he held till elected by the people of Wase to represent them as a Member, Federal House of Representatives, Wase Constituency.
Hon Idris Ahmed Wase was appointed by the House of Representatives All Progressives Congress (APC), as the new deputy leader of the house, when he replaced late Hon. Umar Buba Jibrin who died on 30 March, 2018 after a protracted illness.
Wase’s appointment as Deputy leader was ironically announced by the then Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila and both men have now taken their close relationship to the next level as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.
Representatives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus had appointed him and Femi Gbajabiamila as the favoured candidates of the party for the House of Representatives top leadership positions and it was going to be s tough task for any other member to defeat him, after the resounding landslide victory of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila in the Speakership election.