GBAJABIAMILA TROUNCES BAGO IN LANDSLIDE POLL TO CLINCH HOUSE OF REPS SPEAKERSHIP, WASE IS DEPUTY SPEAKER

Femi Gbajabiamila, representing Surulere 1 federal constituency in Lagos, has been elected as the 9th Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

He thrashed his main challenger, Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago, a third-time representative from Chanchanga federal constituency of Niger State, by a resounding 281 votes to 76 votes, in a highly anticipated contest, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

In the same vein, Hon Idris Ahmed (Wase), representing Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State is the new Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives. He was elected unanimously and unopposed by the 358 lawmakers present at the green chamber, when no one else volunteered to contest against him for the post; a position which was further sealed beyond doubt, when his nomination was seconded by Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke, the immediate past Speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly and a staunch and unflinching PDP member.

FEMI GBAJABIAMILA

Gbajabiamila is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while Bago (also of the APC) was backed for the position by opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, the new Speaker was born on June 25, 1962 into the family of Lateef and Olufunke Gbajabiamila. He had his elementary education in Lagos at the Mainland Preparatory School and proceeded to Igbobi College, Yaba in 1973 for his secondary education where he graduated in 1978. Gbajabiamila enrolled at the King Williams College, Isle of Man, United Kingdom for his ‘A Levels’ and graduated in 1980.

He returned to Nigeria and was accepted into the University of Lagos for LLB (Bachelor of Law) degree programme. He graduated with honors in 1983, proceeded to the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1984.

Years later, Gbajabiamila established his own law firm, Femi Gbaja and Co. on Broad Street, Lagos, before traveling to the United States for further education. He attended John Marshall Law School in Atlanta Georgia where he graduated top of his class earning himself a Juris Doctorate. Gbajabiamila started his journey in politics when he joined the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) and won his first term election in the House of Representatives in 2003. He has been re-elected to the House of since then, including in 2015, when his party merged with other tendencies to form the All Progressives Congress, APC; the party under which he served first as Minority Leader, then Majority Leader and has now emerged as the 8th Speaker of the House of Representatives.