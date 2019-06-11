LAWAM, OMO-AGEGE ELECTED SENATE PRESIDENT, DEPUTY, AS 9TH SENATE IS INAUGURATED

AHMED LAWAN

Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan of the All Progressive Congress, APC, representing Yobe North Constituency of Yobe State, is the new Nigerian Senate President.

He became a senator in 2007 and was elected when the ninth National Assembly was inaugurated, on June 11, 2019.

Elected to the House of Representatives for the Northern state of Yobe in 1999, at different times Lawan, chaired the House Committees on education and agriculture, amongst other positions.

Lawan was elected to the Senate in 2007 and in 2008, became a member of the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Constitution Review. In 2009, as chairman of the Senate committee on Public Accounts, Lawan initiated and sponsored the Desertification Control Commission Bill.

Lawan was reelected to represent Yobe North Senatorial District on the ANPP platform in the 9 April 2011 elections, but crossed over to the APC, where he was again reelected to the Senate, both in 2015 and 2019 to further represent Yobe North.

He was nominated for the Senate Presidency by the APC in 2015, but lost to Senator Bukola Saraki, still of APC in very dramatic circumstances.

On June 11, 2019, Senator Ahmed Lawan, having been nominated once again by his party, APC, emerged the new Senate President of the 9th National Assembly with 79 votes to beat Senator Ali Ndume, also of APC (Borno South), who scored 28 votes.

Senator Ali Ndume had reportedly been endorsed by the PDP against Senator Lawan, but unlike what transpired in 2015, when Senator Bukola Saraki won the Senate Presidency with the complete backing and votes of PDP, Senator Ndume was only able to win the support of just about half of the PDP Senators-Elect, despite their reported endorsement, while all the APC Senators-Elect voted according to party directive.

Ahmed Lawan was born in 1959 (56 years). He is a graduate of the University of Maidugiri where he read geography. He also has a postgraduate diploma in land survey, an MSc and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System (GIS), all from the University of Cranfield, United Kingdom. He did his National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, programme in Benue state.

Ahmed Lawan has never worked outside the educational sector. He became a graduate assistant at the University of Maidugiri after he graduated and he retired as an accomplished scholar and educationist before his foray into active politics. He currently represents Yobe North senatorial district in the Senate.

Ahmed Lawan has been a member of the Nigerian parliament since the return of democracy in the country in 1999. He was elected a member of the House of Representatives in 1999. After 8 years in the lower chambers, Lawan was elected into the Nigerian Senate in 2007, and he has been a member of the upper chamber since then.

He is the most experienced senator in the ranks of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ahmed Lawan has bagged so many awards that include National Honours Award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON); Fellow of the Institute for Government Research and Leadership Technology (2012); Best Performing Senator in Yobe State in 2009 by Yobe State Students’ Association, University of Abuja Chapter; Best Senator for Effective Oversight, NUJ; Best Senator in 2011 by Baseline Global Ventures; and the Sardauna Legendary Pillar of Exemplary Leadership Award by Leadership and Role Model Foundation of Nigeria.

Ahmed Lawan, the senate president is married with children.

OVIE OMO-AGEGE

Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege is a Nigerian lawyer and politician. He is the senator that represented the Delta State central senatorial district at the Nigerian 8th senate and was reelected to the same position in the 9th Senate. He became the Deputy Senate President on June 11, defeating Senator Ike Ekweremadu (PDP), who was Deputy Senate President of the 8th Senate, by 68 votes – 37 votes.

Omo-Agege is from Orogun in Ughelli North local Government of Delta State. He started out in politics by contesting for the ticket to be a representative at the Delta State House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, a ticket he lost in the party primaries.

Omo-Agege ran for the office of the Governor of Delta State in 2007, but lost out at the People Democratic Party’s primaries to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Omo-Agege ran for senate in 2015 under the platform of the Labour Party (Nigeria). He was elected as senator representing Delta central senatorial district on March 28, 2015.

He defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressive Congress (APC) on March 7, 2017, under which platform he contested for the Senate once again and defeated the PDP candidate, Rt. Hon. Evelyn Oboro to emerge as Delta Central Senator-Elect.

Senator Omo-Agege enjoyed the full endorsement and votes of his party members, the APC and also managed to garner a handful of PDP votes, despite contesting against a PDP candidate, who was also incumbent Deputy Senate President in the previous Senate.