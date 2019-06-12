Democracy Day: WE MUST REMAIN HOPEFUL, DUMO LULU-BRIGGS URGES NIGERIANS

Distinguished Rivers state legal luminary and renowned advocate for the entrenchment of good governance and true democracy in the polity, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has joined fellow compatriots, to congratulate Nigeria for sustaining our democracy this far and also celebrate the memory of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, MKO Abiola, the hero of Nigeria’s democracy, for whom today, June 12, has been recognized as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

In a special message of felicitation to Nigerians on Democracy day, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs noted that the freedom which comes with democracy must also guarantee the right and dignity of the citizen to challenge the status quo and while positing that we are yet to sufficiently internalize the tenets of democracy at the individual level, urged Nigerians to remain hopeful with the firm conviction that we will get it right, as our democracy unfolds.

The democracy day message titled: DEMOCRACY FOR THE DIGNITY OF MAN, and released on his dedicated social media handles, reads thus:

DEMOCRACY FOR THE DIGNITY OF MAN

Social progress is tightly connected to the capacity of the human mind to freely ponder, his will to meaningfully question reality, and guided actions to positively challenge status quo. The free man must therefore be dignified with the rights to freely speak without undue hindrance, walk, live and associate with sufficient guarantee of security for his life and property.

With much honor to the memory of our hero of Democracy, late MKO Abiola, I join fellow compatriots today to say congratulations to Nigeria for having sustained our democracy this far despite the challenges that abound. That we are yet to sufficiently internalize the tenets of democracy at the individual level is a fact that we cannot deny, but we must remain hopeful that as we ride steadily on the wheel of modern day demands, Nigeria will get it right.

And so to you my dear fellow compatriots, I say Happy Democracy day to you all.

God bless Nigeria, and God bless Rivers State.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs