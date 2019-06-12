NUJ DELTA CONGRATULATES OMO-AGEGE, SAYS ELEVATION IS GOD AT WORK

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, has described the election of the Senator representing Delta Central, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a divine manifestation of the will of God in the affairs of men.

The NUJ, in a statement issued in Asaba, the Delta State capital, said that God had ways of confounding the wisdom of men’s calculations and expectations, saying that the elevation of Omo-Agege in the face of suffocating opposition to a senator and now the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was a demonstration of the will of God at work.

In the statement endorsed by the Council Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, the union admonished Nigerians to take a cue from Omo-Agege’s elevation and remain steadfast in believing the Lord for a greater, prosperous and united Nigeria, adding that nothing was too difficult for God to turnaround.

While congratulating Senator Omo-Agege on his elevation, the union stated that the victory represented a solid voice for the people of Delta Central and Delta State in particular and the South-South geopolitical zone in general.

The union called on Senator Omo-Agege to use his new office to institutionalized legislations that would advance developmental efforts and deepen democratic experience in the country.

The council wished Senator Omo-Agege a successful tenure as Deputy Senate President and expressed the belief that he would bring pride and progress to his district, state and zone at the end.