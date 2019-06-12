OCHOR OCHOR, NEW DELTA ASSEMBLY DEP. SPEAKER, ASSURES DELTANS OF IMPROVED SERVICE DELIVERY

Deltans in all works of life have been assured of improved service delivery from the legislative arm of government, with corresponding effect of impacting positively on their socio economic status, in line with state government’s agenda of building a stronger Delta in the next four years.

This assurance was given by the New Deputy Speaker of the 7th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor, who was unanimously elected during inauguration of the Assembly on June 10, 2019.

Rt. Hon Ochor, representing Ukwuani Constituency in the State House of Assembly, made the promise while fielding questions from the press in Asaba, shortly after he was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the new Assembly, even as he hailed the vibrancy of the 6th Assembly and pledged that the 7th Assembly would aspire to uphold the benchmark already set by their predecessor.

He then called on Deltans to remain supportive and Peace loving, adding that the 7th Assembly would effectively pass bills to better the lots of the people and deliver more democracy dividends in the collective effort to make Delta better and stronger.

The Deputy Speaker, who later hosted a reception for kinsmen, friends and well-wishers that had come out in their numbers to honour him, said the time of his elevation to the State House Of Assembly and his subsequent elevation as a Deputy speaker was the handiwork of God and an affirmation that the time was ripe for him to represent his people at the state level.

He thanked all who had been with him from the start of the journey, through the primaries and election period assuring them with a firm promise that they would not regret the confidence reposed in him.

Also speaking at the reception, the wife of the Deputy Speaker Mrs. Ann Ochor thanked Ukwuani People, especially the women who stood solidly behind her husband’s vision.

She said her husband has always been a grassroot politician right from the days of The Grassroot Democratic Party, GDM, with mentors like past and present Delta State Governors, Chief James Ibori and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and as such, is well grounded and will deliver the dividends of Democracy to his people.

Present at the event were prominent Deltans including the immediate past chairman the Delta State oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Williams Makinde, One time Senator, Chief Stella Omu and former Commissioner for Information and member Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Mercy Almona Isie, amongst other dignitaries.

Deltans will recall that during the 2019 state House of Assembly Election, the now Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, under the Peoples democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Ochor Ochor had scored 17,536 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr. Eze Omolu who polled 7, 172 votes.

Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, who took over from Honourable Alphonsos Ojo as the member representing Ukwani Constituency in the State House Of Assembly had served as the first Executive Director, Social Services Development in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, in the newly structured commission in 2015; the position he held prior to his election into the Delta state House of Assembly.