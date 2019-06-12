WIKE: A GOVERNOR OF THE PEOPLE – By Simeon Nwakaudu

The victory of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike during the last Governorship Election on March 9, 2019 was fundamentally a victory engineered by the people.

It was a practical reward for his performance in terms of projects delivery, dedication to the defence of Rivers State and commitment to the future of the state.

If the people were not behind Governor Wike, there wouldn’t have been a second term. It is needless to recount the ugly conspiracy by some disgruntled Rivers leaders and the Federal Might to snatch the people’s mandate.

Men, women and youths defended their votes because they enjoyed the outstanding performance of Governor Wike.

Going forward, the Blueprint for Rivers Development has been outlined. It does not stop others from having alternative ideas on how progress can be made.

What is unfortunate is the unnecessary recourse to blackmail and name-calling. If Rivers people didn’t prefer Governor Wike, they wouldn’t have defended their votes. They would have allowed saboteurs backed by the Nigerian Army to steal the mandate.

Once again, the authors of “Tonye Cole and the moment of Epiphany,” are sneaking in through the backdoor to proffer solutions premised on expected selfish benefits. Those who supported the criminal politics of exclusion, illegal hijack of party structure by their godfather and deadly use of Federal Might to murder Rivers people, have suddenly become ‘saints’ and are ready to list ways of mending a state that they raped and attempted to ruin.

The management of the mechanics of control in Rivers State is way beyond the display of vain lecture skills, unnecessary “gragra” for the sole aim of “notice me” and persistent attempt to play to the gallery.

The mere ability to deploy high sounding words to impress few aggrieved co-travellers cannot deceive the people of Rivers State.

The Ogu/Bolo and Okrika women who disgraced the criminal minded soldiers during the Governorship election understand the realities of Rivers State, more than the itinerant academic, who is propelled by unfounded political consideration.

This is not a game. It is the journey to improve the condition of Rivers State. The script can never be written in anybody’s bedroom. It is the exclusive right of the people to choose their Leader.

They did that in 2015, 2019 and will do it again in 2023.

Simeon Nwakaudu is the

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.