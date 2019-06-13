OTUARO SUES FOR  LEGISLATIVE, EXECUTIVE HARMONY IN BUILDING STRONGER DELTA, CONGRATULATES SINEBE, GUWOR, OTHERS, AS DELTA 7TH ASSEMBLY IS INAUGURATED

David Diai

Delta State Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, has congratulated the newly inaugurated members of the 7th Delta State House of Assembly with a call on all the newly sworn-in members ascribed to perform their legislative duties with all sense of diligence and fear of God.

While drawing attention to the fact that they represented the overall interest of their people and constituencies, the deputy governor implored them to make laws that would enhance the developmental needs of the people they represent.

He however appealed to them to continue to support the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa led administration with the desired cooperation as was done by the previous assembly and while calling on Deltans to give the representatives their maximum cooperation in delivering their assigned legislative duties, assured that the a harmonious legislature/executive synergy, would greatly enhance the objective of building a stronger Delta and ensuring more prosperity for all Deltans in the next four years.

Also, in a related development, the Delta State Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, once reiterated the need for synergy between the legislative and executive arms of government in the collective effort towards building a progressive, development oriented Delta State.

Otuaro gave this charge while playing host to two of the newly inaugurated Delta State House of Assembly members; Hon Emmanuel Sinebe and Hon Emomotimi Guwor, at his official residence.

Addressing the impressive gathering of top statesmen and kinsmen, party faithful and loyalists, supporters and well wishers, who graced the joyous occasion, the Deputy Governor congratulated both Lawmakers on their successful inauguration and called for a collaborative effort between the legislature and executive arms in building a stronger and better Delta State.

Deacon Otuaro who described Hin. Sinebe and Hon. Guwor as brilliant and experienced grassroots politicians, expressed confidence that they would represent their constituents effectively, even as he urged the people of Patani and Warri South West Constituency to be patient and to give all necessary support to their new representatives.

In their separate responses, Hon. Emmanuel Sinebe and Hon. Emomotimi Guwor thanked God for their successful inauguration and their constituents for the opportunity given them to serve.

They commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro for their commitment to the development of the state and promised to work with them in moving the state forward.

While promising to make laws that would impact positively on the lives of their constituents and the state in general, the duo of Hon. Sinebe and Hon. Guwor assured their constituents of effective representation that will culminate in massive development of their constituency, noting that it was the dawn of a new era for both constituencies where the delivery of democracy dividends will be felt and enjoyed across all the communities.

Popular Ijaw musician, Chief Smooth thrilled the colourful audience with his sonorous voice and pulsating rhythms.

Present at the occasion were top government functionaries, including the Senior Political Adviser to the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, politicians, clergy men, former Delta Commissioners including Ramos Guanah and Frank Omare, as well as guests from Patani and Warri South West Local Government Areas, to celebrate with their own, the two newly inaugurated members of Assembly representing Patani and Warri South West Constituencies, Hon Emmanuel Sinebe and Hon Emomotimi Guwor, respectively.