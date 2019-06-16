Fathers’ Day: WE ARE FATHERS FOR THE GOOD OF THE SOCIETY – Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Rivers born philanthropist and oil Industry titan, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has hailed Fathers all over the world for the labors and sacrifices they undertake in keeping the home and society safe and alive, stating that they strive for the good of society through the diligent undertaking of specific economic, psychological, customary and value based responsibilities.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs made this declaration in a special message to celebrate Fathers’ Day today, June 16, 2019, and while noting that the natural mandate as Fathers, is to take control of the material world and offer guidance through actions that are expected to instill and nurture the best in our children, as well as and provide physical and emotional security at home for the sake of the society, urged Fathers to always return home to their children and fill whatever void their absence may have left, in order to avoid destabilized homes which may eventually lead to dysfunctional societies.

The Fathers Day message titled: WE ARE FATHERS FOR THE GOOD OF THE SOCIETY, signed by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs himself and released on his dedicated social media handles, reads thus:

WE ARE FATHERS FOR THE GOOD OF THE SOCIETY

Today is quite significant for recognizing the labors and sacrifices of fathers in keeping the home and the society safe and alive through a diligent undertaking of specific economic, psychological, customary and value based responsibilities. But while we celebrate today, let us seize a moment to reflect on the overall social outcome of our subsisting roles as fathers in our various communities.

If we find ourselves wanting in any aspect of our nature’s given responsibilities, then we must return to the fundamentals of fatherhood in order to better our homes and rescue our society from moral decay and spiritual bankruptcy.

Our natural mandate as fathers is to take dominion of the material world, to offer guidance, direct actions towards positive ends, instill and nurture the best character in our children and provide physical and emotional security at home for the sake of the society. Remember, a destabilized home results in a destabilized society. And so, to heal this society, fathers must return to their children, they must go back home and fill the void their absence has left.

With this call, let me join to say congratulations to all fathers on this occasion of Fathers’ Day. I pray God Almighty to graciously strengthen us as we continue to fervently carry out this glorious assignment of keeping our homes and saving the society.

Happy Fathers’ Day!

Dumo Lulu-Briggs