WE’RE NOT PART OF GLOBAL TRUST NEWS MEDIA AWARD – Delta NUJ

Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has dissociated itself from a purported award event supposedly being organized by a certain group called Global Trust News Media, stressing that it was neither aware of the planned event nor had it consented to collaborate with any organization, including Global Trust News Media, to present an award to any individual.

A statement titled: NUJ DISSOCIATES SELF FROM GLOBAL TRUST NEWS MEDIA AWARD, issued by the Delta NUJ and signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Comrades Mike Ikeogu and Churchill Oyowe respectively, further advised the general public to reject invitations to the said award event, noting that it would not take responsibility for any incident associated with the event, even as it seized the opportunity to advise the general public to seek clarification with the leadership of the Delta NUJ regarding the authenticity of media awards, before keying into such programmes, to avoid being conned by fraudsters.

The statement assured of the Union’s readiness to weed out quacks from the profession and while imploring Deltans to be weary of Facebook and social media tigers, as not all that writes or post on social media are journalists, cautioned all registered practising journalists in the state, to avoid any media award event not endorsed by the leadership of the NUJ Delta State Council.

The statement reads thus:

NUJ DISSOCIATES SELF FROM GLOBAL TRUST NEWS MEDIA AWARD

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, has dissociated itself from a purported planned media award in conjunction with the Global News Media.

In a statement endorsed by the Council’s Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, the NUJ said that it was not aware of the planned event and had not entered into any collaborative pact with Global Trust News Media or any organization to present an award to any individual.

The union advised the general public to discountenance invitations of any kind to be part of the event, saying it would not take responsibility for anything incident associated with the event.

The union also seized the opportunity of this release to admonish the general public to always liaise with the leadership of the NUJ Delta State Council to clarify the authenticity of awards before they key into such programmes as there are many fake agencies in the country given unverified awards.

While assuring the general public of the union’s preparedness to weed out quacks from the profession, the statement implore Deltans to be weary of Facebook and social media tigers as not all that writes or post on social media are journalists.

It warned all registered practising journalists in the state to have nothing to do with the event or any other award not endorsed by the leadership of the union in the state.