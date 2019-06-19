NUJ CELEBRATES REAPPOINTMENTS OF UKAH, ANIAGWU, OTHERS

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, has congratulated the immediate past Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah and Mr Charles Aniagwu on their reappointment as commissioner designate and Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor respectively.

The NUJ also thanked the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for the appointments, saying it is an indication of giving recognition to a winning team, as also reflective of the reappointments of Mr Peter Mrakpor, Chief James Augoye and Mr Chika Ossai, the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Works and Commissioner for Lands and Surveys respectively.

The council, in a statement, signed by the Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, said the appointments were well deserved.

While wishing the commissioners designate and the CPS the best in their renewed status, the NUJ charged them to see their reappointments as demonstration of confidence in their capacity to service delivery by the statevgovernor.

It advsed them to also see their reappointment as another opportunity to consolidate in their contributions in ensuring a stronger Delta State.