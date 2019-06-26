WIKE CALLS FOR MORE INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS, AS TURKISH AIRLINES LAND MAIDEN FLIGHT AT P’HARCOURT INT’L AIRPORT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the commencement of Turkish Airlines Flights to the Port Harcourt International Airport will lead to greater economic development for the state.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, reports that Gov. Wike, while speaking during a ceremony to mark the maiden flight of Turkish Airlines to Port Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday, June 25, said that Rivers State Government is ready to partner with FAAN for more airlines to operate International flights from the state.

He said: “We are happy that Turkish Airlines is now operating from the Port Harcourt International Airport. This will positively impact the economy of the State.

“Outside Lagos and Abuja, Port Harcourt International Airport should be the next destination for international flights and other business opportunities. The Rivers State Government is willing to partner with key stakeholders to ensure that more Airlines operate from the state”.

He said Rivers State has great economic opportunities that will be beneficial to investors. He noted that the economy of the state can sustain itself .

The Governor reiterated his approval for the dualisation of the road leading to the Port Harcourt International Airport, saying that engineers of the State Ministry of Works took road measurements on Tuesday.

Senior Vice President of Turkish Airlines, Mr Karem Sarp said that the Port Harcourt route is the 324 destination of the Airline in 124 countries. He informed that it is the 57th destination in Africa.

He said that Turkish Airlines is committed to improving social and economic connections in different parts of the world.

“We are recognised for our unique flight services. We will continue to grow and this is an important destination “, he said, adding that the Port Harcourt route will link India, United States, China and other important global destinations.

Managing Director of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Group Captain Usman Sadiq said that the Port Harcourt International Airport deserves more flights. He said FAAN will continue to work towards more flights for the state.

Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey, Mr Audu Paragalda said the new destination will improve relations between Turkey and Nigeria.

The General Manager of Turkish Airlines Lagos/Port Harcourt, Mr Yunus Ozbek thanked the Rivers State Government and FAAN for creating the opportunity for Turkish Airlines to operate from Port Harcourt. He assured that the Airlines will live up to the expectations of the people.

The event witnessed the exchange of gifts between the Rivers State Government and the management of Turkish Airlines.

The maiden flight of Turkish Airlines at the Port Harcourt International Airport was greeted by celebration.

Recall that arrangements by Turkish Airlines to commence international flight operations from Port Harcourt International Airport, got a major boost in March, when the management of the Airlines, headed by opened reservation for new service to Nigeria, with plans to begin Istanbul – Port Harcourt nonstop service, scheduled to commence from 25 June, 2019, with its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which will expectedly serve the new route 4 times a week.

The arrangements were confirmed in April, when the General Manager, Turkish Airlines Lagos, Mr. Yunus Ozbek, as well as General Manager, Turkish Airlines, Abuja head office, Mr. Mehmet Asik and the Corporate Agreements and Marketing Representative, Eloghosa Ajuwaghan, during a press conference in Lagos, revealed that Turkish Airlines was now poised to meet its commencement of operations in Port Harcourt due date, not only as a way of driving its expansion ideology by connecting Port Harcourt to the rest of the world, but to also meet the demands of their customers and reduce the stress of having to travel the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, particularly from the Southeast and the South-South regions, to board International flights.

The landing of maiden Turkish Airlines International flight in Port Harcourt was thus an affirmation of the pledge earlier made by Turkish Airlines, which had also promised a special discount provision for students’ passengers in Port Harcourt to support their Education and traveling demands, as well as free Istanbul tour for transit passengers who will be taken on a sight seeing tour of the city, including a visit to the museum before boarding their next flight.

Turkish Airlines, whose services equally covers corporate clients like ministries, embassies, companies, institutions, NGOs and others, is also offering its Port Harcourt

economy class customers who are stopping over, a one-night in a five-star hotel, while the business class passengers will get two-nights, in a five-star hotel for free, amongst other exciting value added packages and Turkish delights.