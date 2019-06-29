OMOKO LEADS URHOBO YOUTHS ON FINAL HOMAGE TO PROF. ONIGU OTITE, HAILS TAIGA FOR QUALITY LEADERSHIP STYLE

– By Kparobo Ehvwubare

National President, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU Youthwing, Comr. Nicholas Omoko at the weekend, led a delegation of Urhobo youths under the umbrella of the Urhobo apex socio-cultural group, UPU, to attend the burial ceremony of Urhobo erudite professor, Prof. Onigu Otite in Okpara, Ethiope East local government of Delta State.

Omoko, while addressing journalists immediately after the first service, described the Urhobo professor as a worthy Son of Urhobo land who, during his sojourn on earth, contributed his quota to the advancement of Urhobo land, stressing that he would be greatly missed by Urhobo nation.

The UPU Youthwing P-G, who noted that Urhobo Nation is blessed with intellectuals, urged Nigerian youths to be focused and prepare themselves for future opportunities, just as he averred that Urhobo youths are much ready for future task.

The Urhobo youth leader described the President-General of the parent body of the group, Olorogun Moses Taiga as a man of wisdom, who manned the leadership position of UPU when Urhobo Nation was yearning for a quality leadership devoid of selfish interest, even as he opined that Olorogun Taiga has never betrayed that trust reposed in him by the Urhobo people.

Omoko also allayed fears that there was crisis in the UPU Youthwing, and while describing those peddling such rumour as enemies of Urhobo, however assured Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Urhobo youths continued support to his administration to witness maximum peace in the area for development of Urhobo Nation.