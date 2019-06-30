Celebration, News, Weddings & Marriages

DELTA SPEAKER, OBOREVWORI, GIVES OUT DAUGHTER IN HOLY MATRIMONY, AS OKOWA, IBORI, OTHERS GRACE COLOURFUL NUPTIAL CEREMONY


The Wedding Ceremony of Omonigho Oborevwori, Daughter of The Speaker of Delta State House Of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and her beau, Ugochukwu Mearaonye, took place at The Living Faith Church (Winners ‘ Chapel ), Osubi, Delta State, on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

In Attendance were; Delta State Governor. Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, His Deputy Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, Former Delta State Gob. Chief James Ibori and The Speaker Of Kogi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole, amongst other top Politicians, Statesmen and Women, Religious Leaders, Traditional Rulers, Captains Of Industry, Corporate Moguls and Deltans from all works of life, who stormed Osubi, Delta State, for the august and very colourful wedding ceremony of Speaker Oborevwori’s Daughter.

(Additional photos from Empire Newspaper online)

