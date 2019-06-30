Delta United, Stronger Than Ever Says Okowa, As Izu Anioma, AAIC, Traditional Rulers Give Thanks For His Reelection

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has applauded the perfection of the zoning arrangement which has ensured the rotation of political power among the three Senatorial Districts in the state, describing it as an omen of a people stronger and more united than ever.

Governor Okowa stated this on 30/06/2019, at the thanksgiving service organized by Izu Anioma, Association of Anioma Indigenous Clergy (AAIC) and Delta North Traditional Rulers’ Forum in Asaba, to celebrate his reelection and inauguration, as the governor of Delta State for a second term.

While reassuring Deltans of his unwavering passion and commitment to consolidate on his first term accomplishments and build a stronger Delta in his second term, Governor Okowa, who was represented by Commissioner designate and immediate past Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, said that the unanimous support shown at the polls, which balanced the political tripod in the state, demonstrated that Delta was more united than ever.

In his remarks, the National President of Izu Anioma, Dr. Kingsley Ojie, said that the association was the apex body for the Anioma people formed to protect the interests of the ethnic nationality, adding that its long history had evolved over the years since the days of Chief Dennis Osadebe as its first President.

Ojie stressed that Izu Anioma was being repositioned by its present leadership to advance the yearnings of the Anioma people, even as he expressed confidence that with the support of the newly constituted Board of Trustees (BoT) and concerned stakeholders, Anioma will take its place of pride in the scheme of events at all levels, in the state.

Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Asaba and Chairman AAIC, Rt. Revd. Justus Mogekwu, while delivering the homily at the occasion, affirmed that the formation of the Association of Anioma Indigenous Clergy, AAIC became imperative to serve as a link between the Anioma nation and God as obtained in ancient Israel.

The clergyman urged all individuals of Anioma extraction to rally round the government of Governor Okowa to excel, stressing that the Governor, through his laudable and enviable works littered all over the state, has shown that he is a worthy son of Anioma nation.

Delivering the sermon proper, Bishop Festus Udeme of Church of God Mission (Anioma Province), urged Governor Okowa to always seek the face of God in his choices and decisions so that he will be more prosperous in his second term.