Anioma Association USA, Georgia Chapter Offers Ndokwa/Ukwuani Community Free Medical Services

The Anioma Association USA Incorporated, Georgia Chapter, has offered a free medical service to residents of Ndokwa/Ukwuani community to improve the health condition of the people.

Dr. Sunny Nkemdiche, Chairman of the medical outreach said, that the annual free medical outreach now in its second year, was in furtherance of the association’s commitment to complement the efforts of the State Government and other stakeholders in the provision of quality healthcare for people at the grassroots in Anioma and Delta State in general, which is also within the framework of universal health coverage of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He noted that the programme had its short-term, mid-term and long term-goals well spelt out. The mid-term goal would be the acquisition of a mobile clinic aimed at reaching the people in the rural and semi-urban areas of Anioma region in Delta State, while the long-term goal will be the establishment of healthcare centres with modern facilities in Anioma land.

“We believe that the essence of life is to serve and serve well and more importantly, to engage relevant stakeholders in collaborative partnerships for the deepening of relationships for a harmonious coexistence of all citizens. And as a group and as individuals we have taken it upon ourselves, by way of social contract through various community projects and programmes in synergy with development partners, to help improve the living standard of our people at the grassroots,” Nkemdiche reiterated.

The two-day free medical outreach which took place on Friday 21st – Saturday 22nd June, 2019 at the Kwale General Hospital, Kwale, witnessed large turnout of people with over 1,836 beneficiaries recorded.

The largest beneficiaries of the programme were the elderly, women and children; and they were screened and treated for malaria, arthritis, diabetes, blood sugar, hypertension, toothache and oral care, respiratory tract infections and eye related issues, with medications including pediatrics drugs, de-worming tablets and corrective eye glasses distributed as appropriate for free.

The beneficiaries were full of gratitude for the kind gesture and asked for more of such free medical programme in their community. Some of the opinion and community leaders who were on ground to witness the event commended the association for the great sacrifice and determination aimed at providing free quality healthcare for the Ndokwa/Ukwuani community.

One of the community leaders, Elder Kenneth Oseji, a legal practitioner said he was very impressed with the quality of service and medical supplies which he considered laudable.

“It is not easy coming all the way from America with hard earned resources to give free medical

services. It shows the love and commitment the organisers have for our people. I commend them for this great feat,” Barrister Oseji enthused.

The paramount ruler of the community, His Royal Majesty Isaac Obi, the Oduosa of Utagba Ogbe Kingdom, gave his royal blessings for the success of the programme and prayed for more blessings for the organisers during a courtesy visit of medical team led by Dr. Sunny Nkemdiche and Godfrey C. Osakwe to his palace.

Also, Hon. Emeka Nmadu, former Chairman, Oshimili North LGA, who was on a solidarity visit, praised the efforts of the association for thinking home and remembering the people at the grassroots in Anioma, with good healthcare.

Prior to the commencement of screening of patients, the people were sensitised on benefits of

maintaining good hygiene and nutrition by Vivian Diji, a nurse from the Delta State University

Teaching Hospital, Oghara and a member of the medical team.

She advised on good personal

and food hygiene as the first step to good health and admonished the people to eat less of fat, reduce their salt and sugar intake, but to eat more of fruits and vegetables.

Similarly, Dr. Alexander Awunor, the Convener, Anioma Medical Professionals Forum, said that his association, in collaboration with Anioma Association US, Georgia, came to assist the people of Ndokwa/Ukwuani to help lessen the burden of their medical needs occasioned by the prevailing economic conditions in Nigeria.

“We have been going on medical outreach to communities in Anioma and we realised that lots of people have varying degrees of medical challenges that needed urgent attention. We are happy to be part of the solutions with our little contributions for the good health of people at the grassroots,” Awunor said.

In his remarks, Mr. Godfrey Chukwudifu Osakwe, the programme coordinator, noted with satisfaction, the success records of the medical outreach with testimonies from beneficiaries and community leaders.

“It is evident that as people get older, their health needs tend to become more complex, thereby requiring increase in healthcare needs. So more of such free

medical outreach should be encouraged,” Osakwe declared.

He however appealed to all with

good conscience to, “join forces with Anioma Association USA, Georgia and other credible

groups with impactful community programmes and projects, so we can actually achieve the real change we wish to see in our society”.

The medical team was composed of medical specialists and social workers in numbers and they included; Dr. Sunny Nkemdiche, Dr. Alexander Awunor, Dr. Emeka Elumelu, Dr. Chidi Fidelis, Dr. Chidi Ebaide, Dr. Oyemike Azuka Andrew, Dr. Okorie Emmanuel, Dr. Okolie E. Kenneth, Dr. Franklin O. Irubor -Dental Surgeon and Alister Chukwukadibia Smith.

Others were, Mr. Henry Anyaele Newman, a Biochemist, Dr. Imasua Kelvin, an Optometrist, Ekwuabu Chika Precious, a Pharmacist and Chukwuka C. Henry, a Pharmacist. Others are Joyce E. Ingheme, a Nurse, Elumelu Opeoluwa, a Nurse, Vivian Diji, a Nurse, Elizabeth Elumelu, a Nurse; Isaac Osuwa, O.T, Chiugo Nwaolai, Uzodinma Kenechukwu, Imasua Sandra Nneka, Lab. Scientists.

The Volunteer Social Workers included; Charles Chinedu Onwuegbu, Okolie Isioma, Ezekude Chinedu, Amadi Micheal, Grace Obiazikwor and Ogiye U. Festus.

Godfrey Chukwudifu Osakwe, the Programme Coordinator and Public Relations Specialist, led the media team made up of Joseph Powei Joweigha, a marketing communication strategist and

Christy Aboghe a Journalist/PR practitioner.

The President of the socio-cultural organisation of progressive Anioma indigenes and friends resident in the State of Georgia, USA, Dr. Kpamioseh Ogbechie, expressed gratitude to members of the association and all the donors for their contribution towards the actualization of the 2019 medical programme.

Ogbechie also thanked Brother’s Brother Foundation, Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center for their tireless support to Anioma Association US, Georgia Annual Medical Mission to Anioma, Delta State.