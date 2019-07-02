Okowa Restates Commitment To Building A Stronger Delta, Swears-In Five Special Advisers

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, 02/07/19, administered oath of office on five Special Advisers saying that their knowledge, wisdom and experience will improve the performance of his administration in its strive to deliver on its electoral promise of a Stronger Delta.

According to the governor who spoke shortly after the oath was delivered on the Special Advisers at Government House, Asaba, “Special Advisers play important roles in our modern democratic setting; they are carefully selected for their specific policy expertise and ability to skillfully navigate the layers of bureaucracy and partisan viewpoints to deliver on the administration’s goals and objectives. Modern statecraft places a demand on them to lessen the burden of the demanding and complex workload of the Chief Executive.”

Those who were sworn-in as Special Advisers at the well-attended ceremony were Prof. Sylvester Monye {Senior Policy Adviser}; Dr Kingsley Emu {Chief Economic Adviser}; Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo (Housing and Human Development; Rt. Hon Emmanuel Okoro (Rural and Community Development; and Hon. Efe Ofoburuku (Legislative Matters}.

“It is true that our first tenure ended on a high and even now, we continue to receive plaudits for our phenomenal achievements in job creation, human capital development and infrastructural renewal, but, we cannot afford to rest on our oars because, the next four years promise to be as fulfilling as it would be challenging,” Governor Okowa said, stating, “we must think outside the box in order to proffer creative solutions to unexpected developments as we march forward; we are resolved in our quest for a diversified, inclusive and self-reliant economy that will withstand any external shocks.”

He continued, “as Special Advisers, being experts in your respective fields, I expect nothing but sound, practical advice that meets global best practices because, this administration expects from you bold ideas and initiatives that will engender Prosperity, Peace and Progress. “

The governor who observed that the expectations are high as his administration builds a Stronger Delta, asserted, “this administration is always ready and willing to work with Deltans at home and in diaspora and from all walks of life; we welcome advice and suggestions that will help us better the lot of our people and make our beloved Delta State the pride of all and I also expect all and sundry people to continue to pray for the continued success of this administration because when we succeed, the citizens are all the better for it.”

Responding on behalf of the Special Advisers who were sworn-in, Prof. Sylvester Monye thanked Governor Okowa for believing in their abilities to render advise and contribute to the success stories of his administration, assuring that they will do their best to contribute towards achieving a Stronger Delta State.