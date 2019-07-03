Delta Deputy Speaker, Ochor Ochor, Set For Late Father’s Funeral

All is now set for the burial ceremony of late Chief Francis Anamali-Ochor, Omezulu 1, father of the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor.

According to a Press Release from the Media Unit of the Deputy speaker, following funeral programmes as announced by the Family, the remains of late chief Francis Anamali-Ochor, will be laid to rest at Umutu in Ukwuani Local Government Area beginning with a Service of Song by 4pm on Friday July 5th at the deceased residence, No. 58 Ngili road, Umutu town.

The statement adds that the programme of activities shall continue on Saturday 6th July at 9:00am, with the remains of the late father of the deputy speaker billed to depart Medisarj Mortuary Obiaruku for internment at his residence.

Thereafter, there shall be entertainment of Guests immediately Umutu Mixed Secondary School, Umutu town.

The Press release further stated that plans from the family also adds that on Sunday 7th July, the funeral outing shall climax with a Thanksgiving Service at Christ Apostolic Church, Beside Umutu Police Station Umutu.

The statement informed that the late father of the Deputy Speaker, Late CHIEF Francis Anamali- Ochor, Omezulu 1, who died at the age of 88, will be greatly missed for his uncompromising qualities that endeared him to all he came in contact with during his life time.

He is survived by many Children and relatives amongst whom is Right Honourable Christopher Ochor Ochor, Deputy Speaker, Delta State House Of Assembly.