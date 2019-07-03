FUNKEKEME URGES NEW COMMISSIONERS, SPECIAL ADVISERS TO EMBRACE HARDWORK, LOYALTY, ACCOUNTABILITY

Newly sworn-in Commissioners and Special Advisers in the state have been urged to see their appointment as a privilege that must be justified through hardwok, loyalty and accountability.

The Senior Political Adviser to the Governor of Delta state, Honourable Funkekeme Solomon, made the call while felicitating with the Commissioners and Special Advisers on their well deserved appointments.

Honourable Funkekeme noted that for the Commissioners and Special Advisers to have been chosen from among many other eminently qualified persons, was a rare privilege and a mark of confidence which must not be betrayed, adding that the State Governor had seen in them, the qualities that would add value to the desire by his administration to leave behind the legacy of a stronger Delta.

He said the expectations of the people from government were high and they should strive to give hope of a better deal to all residents of the state.

The Senior Political Adviser, while commending Governor Okowa for assembling a formidable team of tested and trusted politicians and technocrats to drive governance to the promised destination and make life more meaningful to the people, reminded Deltans that the Okowa administration came with a workable plan clearly encapsulated in the SMART Agenda and called for patience on the part of Deltans, as the appointments and other dividends of democracy roll out.

He reiterated the assurances of the Governor that all parts of the state would be given a sense of belonging and solicited the support and cooperation of the people in the Governor’s quest for a stronger Delta.