Aghalino Congratulates Augoye, Mouboghare, Others On Appointments, Laud Gov Okowa

By Ajiri-Oghene Oreh

The immediate past Chairman of the Governing Council of College of Education Warri, Professor Samuel Ovuete Aghalino has felicitated with Chief James Augoye, Professor Patrick Muoboghare, and others on their recent appointments as Honourable Commissioners and Members of Delta State Executive Council, asserting that, their appointments were as a result of the confidence that the State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and indeed Deltans have in them.

Professor Aghalino, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and an acclaimed scholar of History and Public Policy Consultant, in a congratulatory message to the new appointees, expressed confidence that, the reappointment of Chief Augoye as Commissioner of Works and Prof Muoboghare coming as Commissioner of Higher Education would change the fortunes of the State for good.

Aghalino described Chief James Augoye as a notable public administrator, who has distinguished himself both in politics and public service as Local Government Chairman and later as State Commissioner of Works, who worked tirelessly to ensure smooth and motorable roads across the State and, Professor Patrick Muoboghare, a former Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, as a prodigious educationist and academic consultant at the Delta State University, Abraka

While lauding the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on the appointments made, Professor Samuel Aghalino posited that they clearly indicated the determination of the Governor in fulfilling his social contract with the people of the Delta State