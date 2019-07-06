Education, News

UKAH RESUMES AS BASIC AND SECONDARY EDUCATION COMMISSIONER, CHARGES STAFF, MANAGEMENT TO SUSTAIN COMMITMENT TOWARDS GOV. OKOWA’S STRONGER DELTA OBJECTIVE

The newly appointed Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah has charged management and staff of the ministry to be up and doing with their duties so as to sustain the development strides attained in the education sector during the first tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
The commissioner gave the charge when he met management and staff of the ministry on his resumption yesterday (05/07/2019) as the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education.

Chief Ukah said the education sub sector was part of the key programme of the SMART Agenda of the administration and as such the Government would continue to place more priority in construction and renovation of schools in the state.

He commended management and staff of the ministry for the support they gave to the immediate past commissioner and urged them to extend the same to him.

Earlier on the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Comrade Samuel Dietake, congratulated the Commissioner on his appointment as a commissioner and his subsequent deployment to the ministry.
He assured the commissioner that staff of the ministry would give him all the support he needed to succeed in his new assignment.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of hand over notes by the permanent secretary to commissioner and also the inspection of various departments of the ministry by the Commissioner.

