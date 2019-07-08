Aghalino Felicitates With Gov Okowa @ 60

By Ajiri-Oghene Oreh

The immediate past Chairman, Governing Council, of the College of Education, Warri, Professor Samuel Ovuete Aghalino has felicitated with the Executive Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on the auspicious occasion of his turning the proverbial three score, 60, July 8, 2019.

Professor Aghalino a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in a statement released today, expressed appreciation to God for the life of the State Governor whom he described as a great achiever and, as one of the most experienced politicians in the country based on his pedigree.

He avouched that, Governor Okowa’s story is an uncommon story. Describing it as inspiring, exemplary and memorable. He further avouched that, beneath the calm and amiable look of the Governor is a profoundly acute and analytical mind which attuned to the complex interplay inherent in administration.

He commended the Governor for his remarkable personality manifesting in his honesty, priorities, vision altruism and, intellectual rigour he brought to bear on governance thus putting Delta State on the path of irreversible progress and phenomenal development been witnessed and acclaimed.

Professor Aghalino who teaches History at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, urged Deltans to continue to support and pray for the State Governor who is working hard within available resources and within present socio-economic challenges to bring prosperity to all Deltans through policies and programmes aimed at increasing productivity, laying of solid foundation for development through good governance, massive investments in education, health, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Professor Samuel Aghalino prayed and wished the Governor many more prosperous years ahead in good health and sound mind.