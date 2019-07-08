OCHOR OCHOR GREETS OKOWA @ 60

The Delta state House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor, has felicitated with the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on his 60th birthday.

The Deputy Speaker in his birthday message spoke on the enduring quality of the governor over the years as he had in his person as a political leader of the state touched lives of many through empowering policies since he ventured into politics.

He prayed God to continue to give the state governor wisdom, understanning to continue to touch the lives of those around him.

“Your Excellency, your enduring policies over the years can be evidently seen in the lives of many, irrespective of politics and religion. You had been a blessing to many, your constituency and the entire state of Delta, andI and my family wish you God Grace, wisdom and understanding.”

The statement further prayed God to give the governor more insight to take Delta state through the next level of the SMART agenda of a Stronger Delta, which is expected to place the state on the path of economic, social development for the citizens of the state, to attain social security as its expected of a secure society.

“We pray God to that your dream to transform the state into a secured society will be achieved with the advanced policy of the SMART agenda, which has been Christianed the “Stronger Delta. ”

“I and my immediate family, my workers and extended political family wish a happy 60 years anniversary,” the statement concluded.