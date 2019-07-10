Ukah Cautions School Heads, Teachers Over Late Coming

The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has admonished school heads and teachers in public schools in the state to show more commitment to their duties in other to justify the state governments huge investment in the education sector.

The commissioner gave the warning when he paid an unscheduled visit to Osadenis Mixed Secondary School and Onyeobi College, both in Asaba.

Chief Ukah, who expressed his displeasure at the attitude of the teachers and students of Osadenis Mixed Secondary School towards late coming, said he was surprised that at 7:45am only a few teachers and students were in attendance at the early morning assembly, which he said was not acceptable as the teachers who are supposed to set good examples for the students were also the ones flouting the rules while stating that any teacher who was not on duty by 7:30am would be severely punished.

Chief Ukah also advised the teachers to see themselves as parents and mentors to the students as this would bring them closer to the students.

He urged school heads across the state to work with the Parents Teachers Associations of their various schools in other to build a synergy that would be beneficial to the schools, parents and students which would go a long way in curbing the vices been experienced in the schools.

The commissioner also charged the students of Osadenis Mixed Secondary School to shun acts capable of damaging the image of their school as it might end up affecting them in future.

The Vice Principal Administration, Mrs. Joy Nwagbo, who spoke on behalf of the staffs and students, apologised for their coming late and promised that henceforth both teachers and students would be punctual.

The commissioner also visited Isioma Onyeobi College, where he commended the principal and teachers for been punctual and also for keeping the school environment clean, while urging them to keep it up.

The Principal of the school, Mrs Victoria Briki-Okolosi, thanked the commissioner for the visit and promised that she and her team would ensure that they maintain a high standard of learning in the school.