DANDAURA IS NEW RIVERS POLICE COMMISSIONER

POLICE PRESS RELEASE

A NEW COMMISSIONER OF POLICE ASSUMES DUTY IN RIVERS STATE COMMAND

The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public and indeed residents of Rivers State, that a new Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Dandaura has assumed duty as the 40th Commissioner of Police in the State.

The new CP took over from CP Usman A. Belel who is now redeployed to the Force Headquarters, in the Department of Research and Statistics.

CP Mustapha Dandaura hails from Katsina State, where he had his early Education before proceeding to the Bayero University, Kano, where he obtained his Bachelors Degree BA (HONS) in History and Masters Degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies, from Post Graduate School, NDA Kaduna.

The CP was appointed as an Assistant Superintendent of Police on 3rd March, 1990.

CP Mustapha Dandaura has served the Force in various capacities among which include:-

Patrol and Guard, Adewole Estate Division, Kwara State.

Divisional Traffic Officer, Surulere. Ilorin, Kwara State.

ADC to the Military Administrator, Adamawa State.

ADC to the Governor of Kwara State.

Divisional Police Officer Karu, Gwarimpa and National Assembly Divisions, respectively.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Operations, FCT Command.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, State CIID FCT Command.

Assistant Force Secretary 1 Force Headquarters,

Deputy Force Secretary, Force Headquarters Abuja.

Commandant Police College, Kaduna.

Commissioner of Police Railway Police Command, Lagos.

Immediate past Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, from where he was found professionally worthy and deployed to the State as the 40Th Commissioner of Police.

PROFESSIONAL COURSES ATTENDED INCLUDE:-

Police Academy, Cairo Egypt 1998.

International Law Enforcement Academy, Botswana 2005.

International Law Enforcement Academy, New Mexico USA 2019.

He is a versatile Police Officer with impeccable track record in crime fighting.

A Global Security Watch Strategist.

An International Security Watch Ambassador.

A Goal getter who is happily married with children.

The CP wishes to assure the good people of the State, that his reign will change the narrative in Policing Strategy and rekindle the peoples’ trust in the Police. While seeking your hands of cooperation to deliver on the core mandate of the Force.

DSP NNAMDI OMONI

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

RIVERS STATE COMMAND