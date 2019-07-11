HOR Minority Leadership: PDP SETS PANEL TO PROBE ELUMELU’S EMERGENCE, GIVES THREE WEEKS DEADLINE

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has set up a committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the nomination of Mr Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

The committee, headed by former Senate President Adolphus Wabara as chairman, was inaugurated on Wednesday, July 10, at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, by the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, who represented the PDP National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus.

Addressing the committee, Akinwonmi described the action of the party as a display of internal democracy, stressing that it was the advantage PDP has over other political parties in the country.

He said, “This is what brought us to the level we are; respect for internal democracy. We solve issues by dialogue, by discussions, by looking at the two sides of the coin.

“This you will never find in other political parties in Nigeria. If you go to our sister party, you will see crises, placards being displayed, demonstrations here and there but you can never find such in the PDP because we are blessed with people that are knowledgeable, people that are intelligent, people that can think ahead of others.”

“They are people that have seen everything about this country; they have served the party in different capacities.

“That is why the eminent gentlemen here you can’t find elsewhere in this country. These are the arrays people we are parading.”

“We want to use this opportunity to call on them to come and look at the nomination of the Minority leader of the House of Representatives and advise us accordingly.

“We have confidence in you. What we are doing here has the approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC), the highest organs of the party,” the party chieftain said.

He informed the members of the committee that the party leadership has given them three weeks to report their findings to the National Working Committee.

In his response, former Senate President and now Secretary of the PDP BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara gave assurance that the committee would take the responsibility seriously and get to the root of the matter.

Other members of the committee include Professor Wale Oladukpo as secretary, Yunana Iliya and Senator Ben Obi. The rest are Mr. Austin Opara, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, Senator Stella Omu, Margret Icheen, Hassan Hyatt, and Senator Abdul Ningi.

Recall that a leadership controversy engulfed the Federal House of Representatives, following the announcement of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and three others as the new Minority leader and officers of the House, by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; a situation which rankled the PDP chairman Uche Secondus and National Working Committee, NWC, which had previously nominated Hon. Kingsley Chinda and three other PDP House of Reps Members, as Minority leader and other Minority positions and forwarded same to the Speaker.

The PDP subsequently slammed a one month suspension on Hon. Elumelu, the other announced Minority officers and those identified as the spearheads of the alternative list, for failure to honour an emergency meeting summoned by the party leadership, ostensibly to afford them the opportunity to explain their roles in the House Minority leadership debacle.

The suspension however did not go down well with about 111 (One hundred and eleven) elected members of the PDP in the House, who registered their displeasure at what they believe is the interference of the party on their legislative independence and urged the PDP to rescind the suspension of the lawmakers and accept the Minority leaders announced by the Speaker, as the unanimous decision of the members of the Minority caucus of the House of Representatives.

The report of the Wagbara led committee is expected to be ready, just at about the same time the one month suspension of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and the others by the PDP NWC, would have elapsed