ELUMELU IN ASO VILLA, AS PRES. BUHARI HOSTS NAT. ASSEMBLY LEADERSHIP

David Diai

Minority Leader, Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, was amongst the principal officers of the National Assembly who graced the Presidency, when President Muhammadu Buhari hosted the top leadership of the Senate and House of Representative to an inaugural dinner in Aso Villa, the seat of power, on Thursday, June 11, 2019.

Led by the Senate president, Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan, the dinner, which was hosted at the new Banquet hall of the Presidential Villa, was attended by almost all the principal officers of the opposition party, as Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State, in the House of Reps, graciously took the honour and privilege of joining his other principal officers, as special guests of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with great humility.

The dinner which started around 8.30pm, was in line with President Mohammadu Buhari’s promise to work in synergy with the Legislature in the realization of the NEXT LEVEL Mantra of his administration and this is the first time the president will be hosting the entire leadership of the national parliament since after the 2019 general elections and the inauguration of the 9th Assembly, on June 11, 2019.

The roll call of Principal Officers at the auspicious event included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege and the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase. Others in attendance were: Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (Senate leader), Senator Ajayi Borofice (Deputy Senate Leader); Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Chief Whip) and Senator Sabi Abdullahi (Deputy Chief Whip).

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe was noticeably absent, but the Minority party in the Senate was ably represented by Senators Emmanuel Bwacha (Deputy Minority Leader); Phillip Aduda (Minority Whip) and Sahabi Yau (Deputy Minority Whip).

For the House of Reps, Hons. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (Majority Leader); Mohammed Monguno (Chief Whip) and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Deputy Whip) were all in attendance, although Hon. Peter Akpatason (Deputy Majority Leader) was also not sighted at the venue.

The Minority principal officers of the House in attendance at the dinner with the President were; Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu (Minority Leader), Hons. Toby Okechukwu (Deputy Minority Leader) Gideon Gwani (Minority Whip) and Adesegun Adekoya (Deputy Minority Whip) respectively.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha were also in attendance.