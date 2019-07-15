2019 Election: WIKE TRIUMPHS AGAIN, AS SUPREME COURT STRIKES OUT ELIGIBILITY SUIT

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State further consolidated his 2019 victory in the last governorship election in Rivers State, when the Supreme Court, on Monday, July 15, struck out the suit challenging the eligibility of his candidature to contest the guber election as the PDP Flag bearer, on March 9, 2019.

A five-man panel of Supreme Court Justices, in two unanimous judgments of the Apex Court, upheld two appeals by Wike, with which he challenged the leave granted to Elvis Chinda by the Court of Appeal.

Chinda had sued at the Federal High Court, querying, among others, the authenticity of the birth certificate allegedly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and prayed the court to disqualify him from contesting the last governorship election.

In a judgement, earlier this year, the Federal High Court dismissed the suit, a decision Chinda appealed at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Chinda later discovered that his notice of appeal was wrongly addressed to the Federal High Court as against the Court of Appeal, and applied for leave to amend.

Wike objected to the amendment sought by Chinda, on the grounds that his appeal had been caught up by time as he hadapplied to amend outside the time allowed by law for him to appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court.

The Court of Appeal had overruled Gov. Wike’s objection and granted the amendment sought by Chinda, a decision which the Rivers Governor appealed to the Supreme Court in two separate appeals marked: SC/606/2019 and SC/607/2019.

In its lead judgment, written by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, but delivered by Justice Paul Galumje, the Supreme Court set aside the leave granted Chinda by the Court of Appeal to amend his notice of appeal.

The court held that the amendment, granted outside the time allowed for the appellant to file his appeal, violated Paragraph 14(4) of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act.

The Supreme Court proceeded to allow both appeals filed by Wike and struck out the notice of appeal filed by Chinda before the Court of Appeal, which it said was defective.

The judgement of the Supreme Court brings to a final closure, the series of litigations challenging the eligibility of Governor Nyesom Wike to contest the 2019 Rivers Guber election, as it would be recalled that an earlier suit filed by Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo, an aide of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and at the behest of the APC, asking the court to disqualify Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike from contesting the 2019 Governorship Election on account of age declaration had suffered a similar fate when it was also dismissed, by a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, in November 2018.

Justice I.E. Ekwo, who had presided over the matter, had ordered that the suit, with Number FHC/ABJ/CS/1020/2018, filed by William-Wobodo, be discontinued as requested by the plaintiff and Rivers APC factional chieftain, who had sued Governor Wike and joined the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as co-defendants in a matter allegedly ordered by the faction of Rivers APC loyal to Amaechi.

Seeking to discontinue the matter, William-Wobodo had told the court then that: “Ordinarily this matter is stated for mention today…..However, I intend to withdraw this suit just like I informed the learned SAN on the other side. I made that decision over the weekend and my colleague in chamber is trying to file a notice of discontinuance so that we can bring it to the court formally. But if the Court is minded, we intend to discontinue this application.”

Justice Ekwo then ordered that: “After hearing Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo Esq, Plaintiff, apply in person to discontinue the suit against the defendants and the counsels of the defendants not opposing the application but applying for a cost of N1,000,000 and the court having granted the application, it is hereby ordered as follows:

“That the suit is hereby dismissed. “That a cost of N50,000 is hereby awarded for the second defendant (Nyesom Ezenwo Wike) against the plaintiff”.

But the discontinuance had turned out to be a well planned ruse, as Achinike William-Wobodo had teamed up with Elvis Chinda to pursue his own the eligibility suit before the same Abuja Federal High Court, filed in 2018 but had come up for hearing in February 2019.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who also presided at that time and having heard the parties to the suit argue and adopt their written addresses adjourned to March 8, just twenty four hours to the Rivers guber election, on which date he delivered a ruling dismissing the suit on the grounds that the plaintiff, Elvis Chinda, had failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

According to Justice Ekwo, the allegation, being quasi-criminal in nature, ought to be proved beyond every reasonable doubt, a burden the plaintiff failed to discharge against Wike.

“In our statutes, forgery is a criminal act. It entails the fraudulently making of a forged document(s). It is a criminal offence. The onus is on the plaintiff to establish ingredients of the allegation with credible and convincing evidence.

“I find that the plaintiff has not proved allegations against the 1st defendant beyond every reasonable doubt or at all”, the court held.

Aside stressing that a forensic expert ought to have confirmed that the document was indeed forged, Justice Ekwo, noted that counsel to the plaintiff, had earlier filed a similar suit in his own name and observed that after the matter was dismissed, the lawyer engaged the plaintiff to pursue the same case, despite the fact that he had also gone on appeal.

The court described the action as a “despicable act”, saying it amounted to gross abuse of the judicial process.

“The suit is entirely that of the plaintiff’s counsel, it is an action by proxy which amounts to sponsorship litigation which is a professional misconduct I find that this matter is an abuse of court process and I resolve this issue in favour of the 2nd and 3rd respondent”.

The court further relied on section 285 (9) of the 4th Alteration to the1999 Constitution and held that the suit had become status barred since it was not filed 14 days after Wike submitted the Form CF 001 to INEC.

Besides, Justice Ekwo held that a copy of the alleged forged document the plaintiff tendered in court lacked credibility, saying there was nothing to show that it emanated from INEC. adding that the plaintiff failed to adduce any evidence to show that the document was issued by INEC upon payment of the prescribed fee.

“None exhibition of the prescribed fee rendered the documentary evidence tendered by the plaintiff, worthless and it does not meet the evidential standard of admissibility.

“Affidavit evidence used by the plaintiff is incapable of establishing the intent of the 1st defendant in this case. There is no indication from the purported document with INEC’s stamp, indicating that it was the plaintiff that applied for it.

“I am unable to ascribe any probative value to the documentary evidence tendered by the plaintiff. I resolve every issue in favour of the 1st defendant and I make an order dismissing this case for lack of merit”, the court had held.

A tiny glimmer of hope had been offered to Elvis Chinda and his co-travellers when the Court of Appeal had ruled that Gov. Wike may have a case to answer on the eligibility suit, but the Supreme Court quenched whatever tiny flames they were stoking, when it dismissed the eligibility suit once and for all, affirmed Governor Wike’s clear standing to contest the 2019 Rivers governorship election and consolidated his victory as the substantive and authentic Governor of Rivers State.