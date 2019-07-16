Delta North Senatorial Seat: NWAOBOSHI IS WINNER, SAYS SUPREME COURT

At last, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi has finally been declared winner of the October 2, PDP Delta North Senatorial seat Primary by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

By this ruling, he has not only been confirmed once and for all as the authentic candidate of the PDP and victor of the February 23 Delta North National Assembly election, but still remains the Senator representing the Delta North Senatorial zone in the 9th Session of the national assembly.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 16, dismissed the two suits filed by Ned Nwoko, challenging the election of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi as the Peoples Democratic Party candidate representing Delta North district in the October 2, 2018, primary of the party held in Delta.

News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the five-man panel of justices led by Justice Inyang Ekwo, dismissed the suits for lack of jurisdiction.

Recall that that a five-man panel of Supreme Court Justices led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, had on Tuesday, June 2, ruled for an accelerated hearing in the case filed by Ned Nwoko of the PDP against Peter Nwaoboshi also of PDP, praying the Apex Court to overturn the Court of Appeal judgment of April 20, 2019, which declared incumbent Mr. Nwaoboshi as the duly elected senator for the Delta North Senatorial District.

The Apex Court had then adjourned the matter to July 9 for continuation and submission of final briefs and now delivered judgment in favour of Sen. Nwaoboshi on July 16.

Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi of PDP had defeated Hon. Doris Uboh of APC and others, in the February 23 Delta North National Assembly election and had been presented with a Certificate of return as Senator-elect by INEC.

But an Abuja Federal High Court, on Thursday, April 3, overturned his victory at the October 2, 2018, PDP primary and subsequently declared Ned Nwokwo as the true candidate of the PDP for the February 23, 2019, National Assembly election, which the party had already won.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja reversed the April 3, 2019, judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja and restored Senator Nwaoboshi as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Delta North Senatorial seat.

Counsel to Sen. Nwaoboshi, Tony Idigbe (SAN) had particularly and consistently argued all through the proceedings, that Prince. Ned Nwoko was not the authentic winner of the Delta North senatorial election held on the 2nd of October, 2018 and the suit which the lower Federal High court relied on to overturn Nwaoboshi’s victory had been filed out of time and therefore statute – barred, adding that as a pre-election matter, Ned Nwoko had filed out of the statutory 14 days as stipulated by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Chief Idigbe, SAN, had further argued that Nwoko was never declared the winner of the October 2, 2018 primary election but had his name replaced for that of the Nwaoboshi and urged the court to look at the result sheet of the primary election that was tendered by both the appellant and Nwoko at the lower court and find the date the primary took place, maintaining that the suit being a pre -election matter was first filed at the Federal Capital Territory High Court long after the 14 days allowed by law had elapsed.

In his counter submission, counsel to Ned Nwoko, Ahmed Raji ( SAN) had described Nwaoboshi’s appeal as defective, null and frivolous, claiming that Nwaoboshi’s lawyer relied on issues that are not known to law and never emanated from the high court judgement.

His main argument was hinged on the submission that Nwoko’s case was not statute – barred, because time limit concerning the matter was legally predicated on 3 grounds – PDP Primary election, decision of the party to name its candidate and INEC action of name publication, even as he had stressed that the Crux of Nwoko’s case was rooted in the wrongful action of INEC to have published Nwaoboshi”s name based on what he described as the incongruous decision of the PDP to announce Nwaoboshi winner; the consequence of a primary election which he claimed was freely won by Ned Nwoko.

Ahmed Raji, SAN, insisted that the wrong publication of Nwaoboshi’s name by INEC, instead of presentation of Nwoko ‘s name, is the issue for determination and thus cannot be statute barred as the relief Nwoko filed was done far ahead of the constitutionally required time limit for matters of wrongful publication of candidates names by INEC.

The Court of Appeal had apparently agreed with Nwaoboshi that the issue was a pre-election matter and filing out of time thus making the matter statute barred was the more substantial case, rather than the publication of the name of the candidate by INEC and thus overturned the High Court ruling and declared Nwaoboshi winner.

Nwoko had then proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Appellate Court, and the judgement of the Apex has now finally confirmed Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as the authentic PDP Senator representing Delta North Senatorial zone and brought one of the more acrimonious, highly controversial and bitterly contested election litigations in Delta state, to a final closure.