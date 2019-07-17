IHEDIOHA TASKS IMO CITIZENS ON DEVELOPMENT, SECURITY, SEEKS CONTINUED PARTNERSHIP WITH JAPANESE GOVERNMENT

Imo State governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has enjoined Imo citizens to always take advantage of their contacts and positions to attract development to the state, even as he reiterated the readiness of his administration to partner with such persons or organizations ready to embrace this initiative.

Gov. Ihedioha stated this at the commissioning ceremony of the over 100 solar powered street lights, built and donated to the people of Ezeagbogu, in Ezinihitte LGA, by the Japanese Government in collaboration with Development Dynamics and Ufotonnie International Ltd, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

The Imo state governor maintained that his administration was focused on encouraging Imolites and foreigners to join in the rebuilding project for the benefit of all and sundry.

“I associate myself and Government of Imo State with positive developments for the good of our people. I thank our brothers who facilitated this project. It is a matter of fact that development is influenced, so when you have a privileged position, you must take advantage of it to benefit humanity.

“Now that the Japanese government is part of us, it will not be out of place to seek an extension of this gesture to other parts of the state,” he said.

Speaking further, Gov. Ihedioha mandated the community to set up a maintenance and security committee to see that the project is maintained and secured and while stressing that security is the collective responsibility of all, charged the community heads, youths and members of the public to safeguard projects in the state.

Earlier in his speech, the Japanese Ambassador, Mr. Yukata Kikuta, commended the Imo state governor for the development initiatives he has embarked on since assuming office and assured of the continued partnership of the Japanese govt with the Imo state government.

He said: “Japan is strongly committed to supporting Nigeria as declared at the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development (TICAD VI). One of its themes was the promotion of social stability for shared prosperity and this project is part of our commitment to the socio-economic development of Imo State”.

Highlights of the auspicious event included the official commissioning of the project and the conferment of the Chieftaincy title of Enyinna Ukwu1 of Ezeagbogu, on Japanese Ambassador, by the traditional rulers of the area