UKAH TASKS SCHOOL HEADS ON EXAMINATION GUIDELINES

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has charged school heads in public schools in the state to adhere strictly to approved guidelines in the conduct of examinations in the state.

The commissioner made this known when he monitored the conduct of the 2019 promotion examination in public primary and secondary schools in Isoko North and South Local Government Areas yesterday (16/07/2019).

At Aradhe Grammar School, Aradhe, Isoko North Local Government Area, the commissioner frowned at the non availability of examination question papers as at 9:20 am for an examination that was to start at 9:00 am, he therefore ordered that examination supervisors should be at the custodian centers by 7am to collect examination question papers so that they can distribute the examination materials on time.

The commissioner, who also visited Iluelogbo Grammar School, Owhelogbo, in the same local government area, expressed his displeasure at the delay in starting the examination at the school based on the fact that the materials did not arrive on time. He cautioned the principal of the school to make sure they conduct the examination according to the time scheduled for it, so as to guard against leakage of the examination question papers.

Chief Ukah and his team were also at Emiye Girls Grammar School, Oleh, and Emore Grammar School, Oleh, both in Isoko South, where he commended the Principals of the schools for the timely conduct of the examination and urged them not to relent in their efforts in bringing the much needed development in the education sector.

The Chief Inspector of Education in Isoko South Local Government, Mr. Jonathan Ofuyovwi, who conducted the commissioner around the schools in the local government area, assured him that everything would be done to ensure that the 2019 promotion examination would be conducted in line with the approved guidelines.

The Principals of the various schools visited also promised to adhere strictly to the examination timetable sent to them by the ministry and that they would put in their best to see that the examination is conducted smoothly without any hitches.