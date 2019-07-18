Breaking: OKOWA SENDS FRESH BATCH OF 10 COMMISSIONERS-DESIGNATE TO ASSEMBLY, NOMINATES OTHERS FOR BOARDS, AGENCIES

David Diai

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has forwarded an exclusive list of 10 Commissioners-Designate, to the Delta State House of Assembly, for screening and ratification as substantive members of the new Delta State Executive Council.

This batch, which will bring the number of Commissioners to 25, is expected to be last list, having apparently accommodated and completed representation from the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

The names of the new batch of commissioners-Designate are:

(1) MR CHARLES EHIEDU ANIAGWU.

(2) MR IFEANYI EGWUNYENGA

(3) DR MORDI ONONYE

(4) HON OVIE OGHOORE

(5) PRINCE EMMANUEL AMAGBADUBA

(6) HON. (MRS ) GBUBEMI IKOLO

(7) MR MATTHEW TSEKIRI

(8) MR CHRISTIAN ONOGBA

(9) MR OMAMOFE JOSEPH PIRAH

(10) CHIEF HENRY SAKPRA.

Recall that the first set of Eight Commissioners have already been sworn-in and assigned portfolios, while a pending batch of Seven recently nominated Commissioners-designate are likely to be sworn-in with this new batch, once the screening by the House of Assembly is concluded.

A few observations have trailed this latest batch of Commissioners, but one which stands out clearly is that Governor Okowa is definitely going to have a new person, who will function in the capacity of Chief Press Secretary or it’s equivalent, following the nomination of the incumbent CPS, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, as Commissioner-Designate.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Governor has also reportedly nominated certain persons as heads and members of some of the Boards and Agencies in the state. The names mentioned include:

DELTA STATE OIL PRODUCING AREAS DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, DESOPADEC

Hon. Michael Diden (AKA Ejele) – Chairman

Bashorun Askia Ogieh – MD/CEO

Hon. John Obukowho Nani – Executive Director

Barr. Leonard Anoka Executive Director

Mr. Shedrach Agediga – Executive Director

Hon Daniel Itsekirimi Mayuku – Executive Director

MEMBERS

Mr Grifton Omastsuli

Dr Paul Oweh

Chief Kent Okiemute

Hon Joyce Overah

Arch Anslem Nwokenye

Mr Paul Bebenimibo

Mr Ikechukwukwu Akozor

Chief Vincent Oyibode

Dr Ossai Ochonogor Samuel

DEVELOPMENT AGENCIES:

BOARD OF WARRI, UVWIE AND ITS ENVIRONS DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

Chief Dr. Joseph Otumara – Chairman

Comrade Ovuozuorie Macaulay – Director General (DG)

MEMBERS

Dr Sunny Ezonfade

Mrs Amaka Egboro

Prince Kelly Otuedon

DELTA STATE CAPITAL TERRITORY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY.

Senator Ighoyota Amori – Chairman

Hon. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor – Director General (DG)

MEMBERS

Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka

Hon Blessing Adidi

Dr Isaac Wilkie

LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICE COMMISSION

Hon Joseph Otirhue – Chairman

MEMBERS

Pastor Chukwuka John Greatman

Hon Rev Katherine Ikoko

Chief Mrs Rose Asore

More appointments are expected in the coming days…