Breaking: OKOWA SENDS FRESH BATCH OF 10 COMMISSIONERS-DESIGNATE TO ASSEMBLY, NOMINATES OTHERS FOR BOARDS, AGENCIES

David Diai
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has forwarded an exclusive list of 10 Commissioners-Designate, to the Delta State House of Assembly, for screening and ratification as substantive members of the new Delta State Executive Council.
This batch, which will bring the number of Commissioners to 25, is expected to be last list, having apparently accommodated and completed representation from the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.
The names of the new batch of commissioners-Designate are:
(1) MR CHARLES EHIEDU ANIAGWU.
(2) MR IFEANYI EGWUNYENGA
(3) DR MORDI ONONYE
(4) HON OVIE OGHOORE
(5) PRINCE EMMANUEL AMAGBADUBA
(6) HON. (MRS ) GBUBEMI IKOLO
(7) MR MATTHEW TSEKIRI
(8) MR CHRISTIAN ONOGBA
(9) MR OMAMOFE JOSEPH PIRAH
(10) CHIEF HENRY SAKPRA.
Recall that the first set of Eight Commissioners have already been sworn-in and assigned portfolios, while a pending batch of Seven recently nominated Commissioners-designate are likely to be sworn-in with this new batch, once the screening by the House of Assembly is concluded.
A few observations have trailed this latest batch of Commissioners, but one which stands out clearly is that Governor Okowa is definitely going to have a new person, who will function in the capacity of Chief Press Secretary or it’s equivalent, following the nomination of the incumbent CPS, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, as Commissioner-Designate.
Meanwhile, the Delta State Governor has also reportedly nominated certain persons as heads and members of some of the Boards and Agencies in the state. The names mentioned include:
DELTA STATE OIL PRODUCING AREAS DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, DESOPADEC
Hon. Michael Diden (AKA Ejele) – Chairman
Bashorun Askia Ogieh – MD/CEO
Hon. John Obukowho Nani – Executive Director
Barr. Leonard Anoka Executive Director
Mr. Shedrach Agediga – Executive Director
Hon Daniel Itsekirimi Mayuku – Executive Director
MEMBERS
Mr Grifton Omastsuli
Dr Paul Oweh
Chief Kent Okiemute
Hon Joyce Overah
Arch Anslem Nwokenye
Mr Paul Bebenimibo
Mr Ikechukwukwu Akozor
Chief Vincent Oyibode
Dr Ossai Ochonogor Samuel
DEVELOPMENT AGENCIES:
BOARD OF WARRI, UVWIE AND ITS ENVIRONS DEVELOPMENT AGENCY
Chief Dr. Joseph Otumara – Chairman
Comrade Ovuozuorie Macaulay – Director General (DG)
MEMBERS
Dr Sunny Ezonfade
Mrs Amaka Egboro
Prince Kelly Otuedon
DELTA STATE CAPITAL TERRITORY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY.
Senator Ighoyota Amori – Chairman
Hon. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor – Director General (DG)
MEMBERS
Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka
Hon Blessing Adidi
Dr Isaac Wilkie
LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICE COMMISSION
Hon Joseph Otirhue – Chairman
MEMBERS
Pastor Chukwuka John Greatman
Hon Rev Katherine Ikoko
Chief Mrs Rose Asore
More appointments are expected in the coming days…