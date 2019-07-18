Delta North Senatorial Seat: NWAOBOSHI, NWOKO EMBRACE SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT, APPLAUD ANIOMA NATION FOR STEADFAST SUPPORT

David Diai

Following the incontestable Supreme Court Judgment of July 16, 2019, on the authentic Senatorial candidate for Delta North Senatorial district in the 9th session of the Senate, the two eminent and colourfully charismatic political gladiators; Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and Rt. Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, hitherto pitched against each other in a thinly veiled acrimonious litigation, have graciously embraced the apex Court’s verdict, accepting its inevitability as a final closure to a long drawn fractious power tussle, which often tottered dangerously on the borderlines of obsessive loyalty by supporters, while the legal fireworks lasted.

Responding to the Supreme Court verdict with understandably apposite individual emotions, both the victorious Nwaobishi, whose re-election for a second term reaffirmed the bragging rights already genetically mutated into his mythically oracular political mystique and Nwoko, who for a briefly lyrical period, basked with the halo of Senator-elect ethos hovering celestially over him and even glowed momentarily in the pristine ambience of an idyllic matrimonial pomp, symbolically ensconced in the cultural matrix of ceremonial soirées, complete with traditional symbolisms, unequivocally expressed gratitude to the collective Anioma nation, inspire of the extreme polemic divide, for the overwhelming support each enjoyed in the frenzied crusade to serve Delta North in the Nigerian Senate.

Reacting to the Supreme Court Judgment, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi was profoundly grateful to God Almighty for his Apex Court triumph over the politically robust and intensely contested legal challenge of Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, right from the days of declarations and campaigns by the candidates and through the period of topsy-turvy litigation that often had him gasping in thin political air, grasping legal tendrils in the unpredictable judicial amphitheatres and clutching mother luck with the legendary weathered bravado and optimism that has masterminded some of his folkloric manoeuvres across the waves and tides of treacherous political storms.

Senator Nwaobodhi’s reaction, contained in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Owelle Awele Onokwai Snr., and made available to the public on his dedicated social media handles, also appreciated his numerous supporters, friends well-wishers and the entire people of Anioma Nation for their constant prayers and unwavering support all through the legal hurdle, pledging that he would continue to be grateful to them for their show of love and concern.

The distinguished Senator, who was sworn-in as the recognized Senator representing Delta North on June 11, and participated fully and quite centrally in all the processes that elected the leadership of the 9th Senate, also assured that he will continue to work on the path of progress and massive development of Delta North Senatorial district, adding that the progress and even development of the district and Delta State in general will continue to dominate all his actions as the representative of the people in the National Assembly.

Although it is expected that his sphere and capacity of influence will be greatly limited now, compared to the previous Senate session where he served in the powerful position of Senate Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Affairs, as a result of his astute and strategically pragmatic political calculations under the Dr. Bukola Saraki’s enigmatic Senate Presidency, he has nonetheless,

promised greater people-oriented Bills as well as facilitating more dividends of democracy for the continuous growth and development of Anioma nation, stating in addition, that he will not relent in his undying passion to leave Delta North Senatorial District better than he met it.

To be sure, he has already invoked his legendary oracular charm offensive, by being arguably the only opposition Senator who boldly and unequivocally threw his weight behind new Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, in a world press conference where he predicted the overwhelming victory of the distinguished Yobe state Senator, days before the election; a major public political sacrifice which the new Senate President is expected to reward in considerable kind, all of which have emboldened Nwaoboshi to affirm in the statement, that by the grace of God, his exploits in the second term as their Senator will certainly dwarf the gigantic achievements of the first term.

He then concluded emphatically by stating that his victory at the Supreme Court attested to the fact that evil will never triumph over light, stressing that no matter how long it may take, justice will always prevail in the face of deceits.

In his own reaction to the Supreme court verdict, the defeated but certainly by no means destabilized Prince Ned Nwoko, confirmed that he has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which on Tuesday 16th July, 2019, struck out his appeal challenging the victory of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as the winner of the October 2, 2018 PDP primary election for Delta North Senatorial District.

The intrepid and oftentimes magisterial Idumuje Ugboko born politician, whose larger than life persona and equally unfettered complementary generosity, undoubtedly aware of the finality of the Supreme Court Judgment, being an internationally renowned legal luminary himself, was quoted in a well reported statement, published on some dedicated social media handles, as affirming his acceptance of the judgment in good faith, even adding philosophically that he had decided to leave everything in God’s hand, while he moved on.

Prince Nwoko equally expressed his appreciation to the good people of Anioma and his numerous well wishers across political cleavages for their unwavering support throughout the legal and electioneering period and while proudly beating his chest in the claim that he had fought a good fight, waxed patriotically that though this particular political foray has come to an inevitable conclusion, he will continue to contribute his best to the development of the place of his birth; Anioma, which he describe with pride as “a good land indeed”.

Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko said:

“I will not give up on Anioma. It is my duty to drive a progressive movement and agenda for our people, steeped in integrity, dignity and service. That is what I will continue to stand for as a passionate and responsible son of Anioma.

“Supreme Court is the apex in our judicial system. The jurists have given their verdict. I fought a good fight to reclaim a clear mandate of the people, shortchanged by political subterfuge and the crudity of evil.

“The triumph of malevolence against good is temporary. I seek respite in the divine authority. God alone knows the end of everything. He will surely act as the final arbiter in the womb of time.

“I will continue to contribute my best to the development of the place of my birth – Anioma, a good land indeed.

“I thank my sincere party men, Anioma people, Deltans and Nigerians for standing with me all along. Thank you and God bless you all” Nwoko stated in very clear terms.

And so, at last, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi has finally been declared winner of the October 2, PDP Delta North Senatorial seat Primary, by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which gave judgement in his favour, on Tuesday, July 16, by dismissing the two suits filed by Ned Nwoko, challenging his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Delta North Senatorial district.

The Supreme Court ruling, delivered by a five-man panel of justices led by Justice Inyang Ekwo, dismissed the suits for lack of jurisdiction and not only confirmed Peter Nwaoboshi once and for all as the authentic candidate of the PDP and victor of the February 23 Delta North National Assembly election, but also ensured that he still remained the Senator representing the Delta North Senatorial zone in the 9th Session of the national assembly.