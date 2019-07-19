CHIEF ABIOLA OGUNDOKUN’S FICTION AND FACTS ON CHIEF O.B. LULU-BRIGGS’ DEMISE: A CASE OF UNINVITED TOMBO FLY – By Iyene Douglas

Do Not Be Ungrateful To The Man And Children That Have Sacrificed So Much To Bring You This Far; Concerned Citizens Of Kalabari Admonishes Wife.

The consistent infiltration of strangers meddling into family affairs has become a daily occurrence in our today’s world; an act that keeps destroying family peace, joy and unity, just because of what these strangers stand to selfishly and greedily gain, and definitely not because of the love they claimed propelled them to such busybody intrusions.

The most recent of this unsolicited meddlesomeness, is the infiltration of the stranger, Chief Abiola Ogundokun, as allowed by the widowed wife, into the family affair of the renowned and well respected Ijaw businessman, national statesman, father to all, a philanthropist like no other, High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs.

It is saddening that some highly placed personalities have also come out to display ill fated solidarity behind the so far, obviously plotted ulterior motive and intent exhibited by the widow of the well respected High Chief, since after the news of his passing on.

All these have of course been well observed by concerned and involved parties and interest, but the partucular observation refered to above, was made upon the publication by the stranger, Chief Abiola Ogundokun, captioned, “HIGH CHIEF (DR O.B. LULU-BRIGGS’ DEMISE: THE FICTIONS, THE FACTS” (DAILYSUN Newspaper of Monday, June 10, pages 46-47).

After keenly going through that publication, one can only come to a conclusion that, indeed, some guests have suddenly run into the disorderliness of guests amnesia, hence they now think they have become HOSTS.

Else, it should be abnormal that a man who isn’t part of a particular family, her system, cultural values and tradition, will suddenly assume and arrogate pre-eminent authority upon himself to know more than that family or tradition. Unless perhaps something might have induced him or at worst, he has been hypnotized by some mystic powers, especially when he stated that, “On the early hours of Thursday, May 23, 2019, I was shocked to read both in the PUNCH and THISDAY newspapers an advertorial sponsored by a factional minority section of late Lulu-Briggs kinsmen under the auspices of Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema”.

He went further, “In an advertorial, I read some spurious claims. The group questioned the authenticity of Lulu-Briggs’ death and further queried his widow, Dr (Mrs) Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, about the whereabouts of her husband since she traveled with him to Ghana last December. The group claimed that in the last five months, they had neither seen High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs, his corpse, a death certificate nor mortuary receipt to prove that he was indeed dead”.

Is it not abnormal that a total stranger from an entirely different culture and tradition, who doesn’t have an iota in knowledge of the modus operandi of that well respected and revered culture, will openly depict such ambiguous but extremely irrelevant, sentimentally rooted thoughts? Unless again, like stated earlier, he is either induced with something or hypnotized by some mystic powers.

Otherwise, how else will someone who doesn’t have an idea of a particular tradition and it’s values or understand the lineage of a particular family, now come to specify or identify what section of the family is a “factional minority”? This indeed is simply amazing. An Iwo Chief? from Yoruba land, a South-Westerner, determining the cultural authority and traditional nomenclature of a section in the great and renowned Lulu-Briggs’ family of Kalabari- Ijaw land, from the South-South?, hmmmmm!.

Even if the family had questioned the wife, as claimed by the Iwo Chief in his misleading write up stated above; is it a wrong thing to have done so? And if asked and she is defiant about the answers, would it not be suspicious, of which would have necessitated the preceding claims? Would that have amounted to using the word “query”, making it obvious that Chief Ogundokun has shamelessly taken sides with her, in a matter that he is a total stranger to?

If Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs has nothing to hide, then why not produce the medical death certificate and the mortuary receipt instantaneously and save the family the stress of going through all these drama, that only God knows who is writing its script that she is acting to?

Did Chief Abiola Ogundokun also take his time to find out, if according to the culture and tradition of the Kalabari-Ijaw people, a woman is supposed to be in possession of such documents or not? It’s obvious that, rather than being a fair judge that is absent of blemish and wrinkle, Chief Abiola Ogundokun has thrown caution and integrity to the wind by choosing the path of ignominy and unrighteousness in being a judge wearing the garment of wrinkle, blemish and spot.

We picked interest in this matter because of the barrage of pretense littered all over the place, by the release made by the Iwo Chief. It is our considered submission that write-ups such as this, should not be put under the carpet, else, the evil and deceit contained in them might just be seen as sincerity and truth, if unchallenged.

According to Chief Ogundokun, he has been a friend to High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs for well over 40 years. Yeees!. But we are also aware that, that personal relationship doesn’t automatically make him a friend to the entire Oruwari Briggs House and most importantly, the Kalabari Culture and Tradition, for even a day. Yet he has spoken as though he was knitted altogether to them all. What does this signify if not gross misconduct and impunity? This is indeed amazingly ridiculous. Even if he was that close to the highly respected and amiable Father and High Chief, does that give him the prerogative to have disrespected in public domain, the family of such a friend he claimed he has been with for over 40 years, by questioning their integrity on a matter he knows nothing about?

The best he would have done is to sit permanently on the seat of peace, period!. Mediate in a neutralistic manner, and never make any attempt or show judgmental bias like someone that seems to be taking sides.

From the look of things, one will have no choice but to assert that, in all the 40 years of this friendship as claimed by Chief Abiola Ogundokun, his only interest, all these while, has been nothing else than for material gains and that is all that there was to it. That definitely his closeness was not that of Love or passion for the relevance of sincerity of purpose and that now perhaps, with the absence of his friend, his motivations have been reappraised with the thought that the only person that he can continue deriving material gains from is the Widow. And so, how else can he achieve his ill motivated materialistic plan if not through this sentimental, actioned packed movie he has so far acted on the premise of his journalistic talent?

The pretense of Chief Abiola Ogundokun is unending, especially when he claimed in the same publication, that, “As a FATHER FIGURE to most of the Lulu-Briggs’ family members, I will like to react appropriately”. It is baffling to imagine that, the only way and manner a friend of 40 years old and one who touts himself, “As a FATHER FIGURE to most of the Lulu-Briggs’ family members” could act appropriately is to go to the media and publicize what could be described as a cataleptic disorientation, orchestrated and ill-rooted only from the heart of selfishness and greed, in a psycophantic over indulgence simply to gain cheap recognition from Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs. An act worthy of betraying the relationship and trust of 40 years, one that has forced us to repeat; “it was a 40 years of material gains.

Chief Abiola as a result of his induced state of thought, shot himself in the foot when he stated, “As an Elder, and a friend to the deceased, the drama around his burial plans is becoming an embarrassing situation. I cannot fathom how the name of such a decent man is being dragged in the mud and not allowed to take a peaceful and deserving rest after his death”. And we ask, what is more embarrassing than Chief Abiola Ogundokun’ outburst in the DAILY SUN Newspaper, on a family matter he has no adequate knowledge about? Is the public domain now a place for giving proper counsel to members of a family he claimed he cares about?. Obviously this is the highest point of deceit and only God could have exposed this wanton act that has hidden itself for decades. Perhaps, he thought the word “Elder” is associated with age, little did he know that it is rather associated with “Wisdom”. Clearly, he has proved to his reading audience how myopic his wisdom in the clothing of an “Elder” is.

One would have thought that, such inducement would have a limit to which it can go, and as such elapsed at this point so that he would sooner have come to his senses. But obviously the said inducement appeared to have been an overdose, as he didn’t just stop at betraying the relationship of 40 years, but went ahead to say many unguarded things about Chief Dumo Owukori Lulu-Briggs, the son of his supposed friend of 40 years standing. Well, it’s a pathetic situation for Chief Abiola Ogundokun, for he has again exposed himself to his reading audience and public that, this whole drama he is acting, is simply laid on the foundation of a conspiracy, scripted on basis of jealousy, greed, envy and hatred.

Having recognized this penchant, as exhibited of course by the one-sided stand, it was little wonder therefore that Chief Ogudokun took umbrage on the ebullient character of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, a man whom we all know as a fine gentleman, humility filled character, a man that has taken to the legacy of his father’s philanthropical nature and a description only fitted in the capacity of the Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David and Solomon’s lineage, with Dumo at a flourishing stance, as it was with King Solomon.

However, such an amiable, calm, cerebral and articulate character like Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, can never be maligned by a man of Chief Abiola Ogundokun’ calibre, who has shown that, with adequate inducement, it doesn’t matter if he loses his respect and dignity. Clearly the Esau’s character still exists in our time.

Chief Abiola Ogundokun’, in his write up says the following: “Dumo has been at the forefront of those antagonistic to his stepmom, Seinye. This is shocking to me, as I have had series of discussions with Dumo and everything seemed to be in order, but it turned out to be that he was being deceptive and manipulative”.

Going by this induced related statement, it simply means that, in the Chief Abiola Ogundokun’ relationship of 40 years to the Father of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, it’s either he doesn’t know anything about Dumo, or he does, but the heavy power of inducement which might have blinded his proper sense of reasoning is responsible for the depiction of these words, which definitely could not have been made in his sanity.

No wonder, while reacting to this his publication of betrayal on the VANGUARD Newspaper of June 12, 2019, page 35, the Oruwari Briggs House came out strongly to react thus,: “We are inclined to disregard Chief Ogundokun’s attack on Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs because these unwarranted vituperations are coming from a man who has been described in the media as the arch enemy of his own King, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, Ilufemiloye Telu of Iwoland, who has destooled Chief Ogundokun as Obanla of Iwoland, allegedly accusing him of petty stealing and incest”. What Good, Truth, Decency, Honour, Integrity and even proper and adequate counsel can therefore come out of such a character, if not a complete opposite of all the qualities that have been mentioned above? Indeed, it will be a total waste of resources to give listening ears to such a merely existing character.

As far as we are concerned, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has always respected and revered his Father’s wife, taken her as a mother and always prioritized anything that concerns her. Even this is public knowledge. Dumo is not a man that pretends; he is straightforward in his modus operandi, he tells and act it the way he feels. Even at occasions and quite oblivious of public observers, you will see him accord her that matriachal respect, with heartfelt dignity and honour to her; that is how much he loves his father and his father knows it. Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs herself knows this truth, if only she will humble herself to say the truth that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs have always accorded her with great regard. So, to say that, “Dumo has been at the forefront of those antagonistic to his step mom” Seinye”, is a statement that can only be rooted from a wicked and deceitful heart and spewed from the mouth of crass ignorance. We have evidence to this truth, as pictures don’t lie, they only shut the mouths of liars.

It is also shocking that, Chief Abiola Ogundokun can quickly show a screen grabbed picture of exchange of messages between himself and Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, as an evidence to back his claim as to how far he has gone to resolve his claimed unresolved crises, but has so far failed to also produce that of himself and Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs. Is it that, as a resolver of crises, you don’t speak to the other party?. Doesn’t the public also have the right to know what he has been discussing with the wife? At least the public now know that this is another proof of his unrepentant biased stance. Sadly, Chief Abiola Ogundokun keeps exposing himself to the public, clearly making it known to us that he is depicting and deprecating under the influence of inducement.

Clearly, all that Chief Abiola Ogundokun unceremoniously displayed on the pages of Newspapers are merely influenced by the inducement of his paymasters, all to show that, he actually does not want the milk that has been flowing to him through his friend to stop flowing. And so, he is bent at concocting any story in favour of his handler, and it doesn’t matter anything to him, even if it has to smear and ridicule the good image of his friend, after all his friend is no more. What a shame, a deceitful and wicked character hidden for 40 years, now exposed.

In all, we think Chief Abiola Ogundokun should respect the stance of the Oruwari Briggs House, as published in the VANGUARD Newspaper of Wednesday, June 10, 2019, on page 35, with the caption, “CHIEF ABIOLA OGUNDOKUN’S ‘FICTIONS AND FACTS’ ON CHIEF (DR) O.B. LULU-BRIGGS’ DEMISE: A CASE OF BLIND MEN AND THE ELEPHANT”, that, “Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs should in line with the Kalabari-Ijaw custom, formally inform the Chiefs of her husband’s death and recline to the roles prescribed for her by tradition and let the Chiefs at the family, compound and town levels preside over matters.

“Kalabari-Ijaws do not install women as Chiefs, and Seinye cannot be seen to be presiding over the obsequies of her husband. There are Chiefs and Elders in the house of the man she got married to”, this was what the Oruwari Briggs House rejoinder noted most emphatically.

No doubt, if Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs has no skeleton in her wardrobe, and in as much as the Kalabari-Ijaw tradition is concerned, for which Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs is also in knowledge of, to the best of our knowledge, this stance as taken by the Oruwari Briggs House is a right step in the right direction.

The Kalabari people do have a way of living, and it will amount to a monumental wrong to divert now. By setting a precedence you can’t continue is tantamount to an imminent crass disaster. It is an anomaly to set a legacy that will give birth to war and that is not a step to achieving a lasting peace, but crises clothed in what seemed like peace.

And finally, to Chief Abiola Ogundokun, rather than beating the drums of war, why not call your sponsors to do the needful?

According to Kalabari-Ijaw tradition, Women are not supposed to be in possession of such documents, especially when there are Chiefs and Elders in that family as it it with the family of High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs’ today. Even further, with such fully grown adults he does have already as fathers, grandfathers and great grand fathers for children!, No!, it isn’t done. Now that you know, tend to act rightly, and stop acts that seems to constitute public nuisance. Especially such that threatens the peace of the entire Kalabari kingdom.

Have Chief Abiola Ogundokun not wondered why no well meaning Kalabari Chief, Elder and personality has supported this abnormality as perpetrated by Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs? It is the same reason he, a total stranger, is the only one in support, because clearly he is walking and acting in ignorance according to the inducement that has been used to hypnotise him.

Chief Abiola Ogundokun should truly honour his friend by advising Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs to join hands with Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the rest of the Children and the Chiefs, Elders of the Oruwari Briggs House to give his friend of 40 years old, who is widely known for his unequalled philanthropic stance, a gentleman, a father of all and of many nations, a burden bearer, an advocate of peace, a Lover of all, a detribalized personality, a sacrificial giver, a man who displeases himself to please others a befitting and peaceful funeral he rightly deserves.

Chief Abiola Ogubdokun should not go about debasing himself to be drunken on the wine of inducement and gluttonous on a mere pot of porridge; the character of Esau mustn’t be given the breath of life to live, we must suffocate it for the sake of our unborn generation, even though we know, “he is an uninvited Tombo fly”. A word is enough for the wise.

Note:

Some of the Attached photos are pictures of Chief Dumo Lulu- Briggs and Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs, with Dumo Lulu-Briggs clearly and sincerely showing respect, love and care unknowingly to the glaring eyes of the public.

IYENE DOUGLAS is a Concerned Kalabari Youth_