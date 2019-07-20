DELTA NUJ FELICITATE WITH ANIAGWU, ON HIS NOMINATION AS COMMISSIONER

The Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has hailed the nomination of Mr. Charles Aniagwu as Commissioner-designate in the emerging state executive council, describing his appointment as reward for excellent and distinguished service as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Delta State Governor.

A statement jointly signed by Comrades Michael Ikeogwu (Chairman) and Churchill Oyowe,

(Secretary) respectively, acknowledged Mr Aniagwu’s friendly disposition in managing media affairs, as well as his diverse professional experience and pedigree and while commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for recognizing his excellence, expressed optimism that Aniagwu’s appointment as a commissioner, when confirmed, will add greater value to the worth of the Delta State Executive Council.

