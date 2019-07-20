MUOBOGHARE PROMISES TO TACKLE CHALLENGES FACING LIBRARY BOARD

Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare has promised to look into the challenges facing the State Library Board.

The commissioner stated this when he received the Director of the State Library Board and top management staff in his office at Asaba.

Pro Muoboghare said that the importance of library services to the public cannot be over emphasized but wanted a clear distinction between the e-library and analog to know the area of priority.

He advised the Director of the State Library Board, Mrs Rebecca Eboh to streamline what is needed to enable him present such appropriately to government, even as he enjoined them to work assiduously to achieve government agenda of a stronger Delta that would stand the test of time.

Meanwhile, the Director of the State Library Board Mrs Eboh Commended the State Government for the Commissioning of the e-Library Edifice in Asaba.

However, she said the Board is not without some Challenges as they requested for more in terms of yearly allocation of funds to the Board, renovation of some branch offices/reading rooms that are in deplorable condition and the employment of more staff as most of those initially employed have moved to a higher position, while others have retired.

Those on the commissioner’s entourage were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Sir Dr Jerry Agbaike, Mrs Bridget Odobor, Director Remedial, Education and other Staff.