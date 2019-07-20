OKOWA DECLARES DELTA STATE POLIO FREE

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has declared that the state has made remarkable progress in lowering the burden of polio.

Governor Okowa made declaration in Agbor during the flag-off of the National Immunization Plus Days.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs Florence Alanta noted that the objective of the exercise was to raise awareness among all stakeholders on the need to continue to lay emphasis on routine immunization.

“It is meant to encourage parents, guardians and other caregivers to appreciate the import of vaccinating children as at when due against polio and other vaccine preventable diseases,” Governor Okowa said.

He observed that Delta State Government through the Ministry of Health in collaboration with partners is strengthening surveillance for preventable diseases in order to rapidly detect any new virus importation and facilitate a rapid response.

Continuing, the Governor said “We are also maintaining uniformity, high routine immunization coverage at the local government and community levels to minimize the consequences of any new virus.”

While saying that the State has made remarkable progress in lowering the burden of polio, he said that Delta state is polio free, even as he enjoined individuals, families and communities to observe good personal and family hygiene including basic environmental sanitation.

In his remarks, Ika south Local Government Chairman, Hon. Victor Okoh, expressed his optimism that Nigeria would most likely to be certified as polio free nation.

While calling on members of the general public to cooperate with health officials in achieving the exercise, he said that the local government will continue to support primary health care services in her environment.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the vaccination of a set of triplets and set of twins respectively by the governor.