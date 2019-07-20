ROLAND ACADEMY MARKS END OF SESSION; PROPRIETOR, TEACHERS, PUPILS EXPRESS SATISFACTION WITH SCHOOL’S PERFORMANCE

Stakeholders of Roland Academy Okpanam, Delta State have expressed delights on the performance and standards being set by the school management as its marked the end of 2018/19 academic session, even as they look forward for successful new academic year in September.

In a speech at the colourful ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Roland Academy, Prince Obaro Unuafe said running a school should not be seen as a business since it has to do with the training of the minds, hearts and hands of the students.

“That was the reason the missionaries were involved in the education because they have the fear of God. And whatever that is being teach to a child without rooted in the bible is worthless. We are beginning little but certainly we will grow big,” he added.

Continuing, he said: “If a school is good its means that the teachers are equally good. Sports activities should be part of school curriculum, hence the needs to invest in sports activities in this school. Now that i am convinced about the the vision of this school as demonstrated by my wife who is an educationist and the proprietor of the school, i will devote more resources to this school for it to compete with any school in the country.

Speaking to newsmen after the end of the year ceremony held at the school’s permanent site, the proprietor of the school, Mrs. Regina Unuafe expressed optimism on the prospects of the school going by the foundation being laid.

According to her: “Our curriculum is up to date in line with the national policy on education, and our teachers are qualified with so many NCE holders. We employ people with professional background because what you have is what you impacts on the children. We go extra miles to ensure that pupils understand what they are thought, that is our cutting edge.”

On her motivation, Mrs Unuafe said: “I am an educationist with more than 20 yesrs of teaching experience, i have discovered that the psychology of parents affect the children academic work so i decided to bridge that gap to enable every child the opportunity to get quality education in Roland Academy.

“In the near future, we want to produce students that can compete in external exams nationally and internationally. That is the goal of our school, to develop children that will take their place in the society,” she stressed.

Mrs Unuafe however encouraged parents to bring their children and wards to the school and get quality education even as she urged government to invest in the education sector to ensure that the children get the best education that will make them to shun criminal activities.

Meanwhile, some of the teachers and pupils who spoke to journalists expressed delights on the school philosophy. Sophia Anene noted that her experience in the school have been worth while.

Hear her: “Its been wonderful teaching in Roland Academy compared to my experiences in other schools that i have worked, though the school is still coming up, the proprietor is laying a good foundation and setting standard for the school. The syllabus is standard and the approach to teaching is wonderful. The teachers must be on point all the time.

She then advised the parents to also be committed in the education of their children by paying their school fees on time and educating their children at home to complement what they are taught in school, saying that is the only way a child’s long time memory can be fully developed.

Another teachers in the school, Blessing Prisca and a pupil Miss Blessing Simon, described the proprietor as a core professional who want to impact on the next generation.

Blessing Simon’s futher said: “This is a very good school for children because the proprietor is trying to bring up the children in a Godly way. I encourage the parents to bring their children and wards to this school.”

Pupils who also bared their minds, expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to have quality education in Roland Academy.

The end of the year ceremony featured drama presentation, fashion parades, questions and answers session, dancing competition, spelling bees and gifts presentation.