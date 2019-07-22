28 DAYS IN DELTA; MY MEMOIR, Reality TV Show, Debuts

PRESS STATEMENT

28 Days in Delta…My Memoir, a reality T.V. Show Makes its Debut

On August 1, 2019, Blue Clef Entertainment, an award winning and internationally acclaimed production company will unveil 28 Days in Delta…My Memoir, a reality T.V show, as part of activities marking the 28th years anniversary of the creation of Delta State.

This highly anticipated reality T.V show which promises to showcase the massive developmental strides of His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State will also bring under one roof, 28 vibrant Delta State youths drawn from the 25 local government areas of the state.

No doubt, this show is a great departure from the more familiar reality T.V shows in this part of the world. Apart from its engaging and interactive features, qualities that stand out 28 Days in Delta…My Memoir, will also be the documentation for posterity, the changing faces of Delta State.

And for young people particularly, this is an audacious project because aside unveiling and drawing attention to government’s interventions in the areas of projects and development, every other thing essentially revolves around the youth.

In fact, 28 Days in Delta…My Memoir will harness the boundless creative energies and skills of young people in Delta State.

It will also inspire hope, bring the youth directly into government and engender in them, a sense of ownership of government programmes and projects in their various communities.

From the programme’s template, Blue Clef Entertainment is already on the path of making history. The drivers of the project are not only going to use the show to remind Deltans of their achievements in the last 28 years but also their possibilities and uniqueness as a people blessed with rich human and material resources.

This show will therefore bring into focus, the innovations and the unprecedented achievements of the SMART Agenda and Stronger Delta Agenda, two important platforms that are improving lives, building bridges, creating employment, delivering projects and building capacity.

Unsurprisingly, two critical sectors, health and education will top the list of sectors under critical review by 28 Days in Delta…My Memoir.

Participants in the reality T.V show will interrogate and evaluate projects and programmes with a view to providing feedback for further action and for the common good of all.

After all, the state government continues to soar high in healthcare with the implementation of health coverage of more than 500,000 residents already captured in the state’s health insurance scheme.

The governor has also vowed to sustain the tempo for a stronger, qualitative, all-inclusive and sustainable healthcare and educational facilities in the state.

28 Days in Delta…My Memoir, will also explore and promote the beauty of Delta State, its people and culture, business opportunities and the quest for a more peaceful Delta State.

In the life of a person, 28 years is a milestone, so Blue Clef Entertainment in collaborative partnership with Delta State government is using the opportunity of this anniversary to reflect and prepare for the future.

Despite the growing challenges of the moment, Governor Okowa who has done creditably well is optimistic of a better tomorrow. He has promised to deliver on all his promises and Deltans are anxiously waiting.

In terms of scope, the show will cover the 25 local government areas of the state while the contestants will be divided into two.

They will compete in assigned roles within the terms of reference which will be as diverse as possible, including volunteering as health workers, advocacy on health issues, teaching and mentorship, among other things. And winners will be rewarded handsomely.

For young people between ages 20 to 28 wishing to participate, they can register online on the projects Facebook page and on Google before the selection process and the final auditioning.