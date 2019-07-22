NUJ FELICITATES WITH FORMER DELTA SSG, MACAULAY

July 22, 2019

NUJ PRESS STATEMENT

NUJ CONGRATULATES MACAULAY, DESCRIBES APPOINTMENT AS CATALYST FOR SPEEDY DEVELOPMENT

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, wishes to congratulate its pioneer Chairman, Chief Ovuozuorie Macaulay on his appointment as the Managing Director of the newly established Warri, Uvwie and its Environs Development Agency.

The council believes the appointment is well thought out bearing in mind the antecedent of Chief Macaulay’s penchant for confronting challenges head on.

It is on record that Chief Macaulay’s footprints as a one time chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress have remained unmatched in the Delta State Council having not only brought vibrancy to labour unionism in the state but succeeded in moving the council from a temporary secretariat to its permanent site.

It is also on record that Chief Macaulay erected the solid foundation on the ongoing development of the NUJ permanent press centre when he served as Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG.

We recall that as Commissioner for Conflict Resolution, Chief Macaulay was instrumental in brokering peace in the Warri crisis that ended in 2004 and as Commissioner for Energy, he attracted verve in both rural and urban electrification through massive installation of transformers and other electrical accessories in the state.

Chief Macaulay ascendancy to the post of SSG further placed him in a position where he reached out to all and sundry across the 25 local government areas in the Delta State and outside, building bridges of development and touching lives meaningfully.

The NUJ therefore welcomes Chief Macaulay’s latest appointment not only as a call to serve in a familiar terrain but also as an opportunity to bring to bear his excellent testimony of his capacity to deliver.

We thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the well thought out choice of a Managing Director of the new agency and wished Chief Macaulay exceeding success in his new assignment.

Signed:

Comrade Michael Ikeogwu,

Chairman

Comrade Churchill Oyowe,

Secretary