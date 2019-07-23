AMAECHI, NGIGE, FASHOLA, KEYAMO, MAKE MINISTERIAL LIST, KACHIKWU ABSENT, AS BUHARI FORWARDS 43 NOMINEES TO NAT. ASSEMBLY

Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, as well as his counterparts Babatunde Fashola ((Power, Works and Housing), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment) and new entrant Festus Keyamo (Director of Strategic Communications/Official Spokesperson of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization) have all been named amongst a list of 43 persons forwarded by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly, as Ministerial nominees.

But there’s visibly no mention of former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu or former Sports Minister Solomon Daulung amongst the listed nominees.

President Buhari, perhaps mindful of the 5 days ultimatum for the submission of the Ministerial list, issued by the Nigerian Senate, which expires on Friday, July 26, reportedly submitted the list today, Tuesday, July 23, to the National Assembly, thus pre-empting a situation where the Lawmakers of the Red Chamber, the traditional clearing House for Screening of Ministerial nominees, would have proceeded on on its two-month annual recess.

The National Assembly, in line with its annual calendar,

is scheduled to go on its annual recess on July 26 and resume on September 26.

The full list, in no particular order, of confirmed Ministerial Nominees Read By Senate President Today. is published below:

Ikechukwu Oga (Abia)

Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa)

Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom)

Chris Ngige (Anambra)

Sharon Ikeazu (Anambra)

Adamu Adamu (Bauchi)

Maryam Katagum (Bauchi)

Timi Sylva (Bayelsa)

George Akume (Benue)

Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno)

Goddy Agba (Cross Rivers)

Festus Keyamo (Delta)

Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi)

Osagie Enakhire (Edo)

Clement Agba (Edo)

Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti)

Geofrey Onyeama (Enugu)

Ali Issa Fantami (Gombe)

Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo)

Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa)

Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna)

Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna)

Sabo Nanunu (Kano)

Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano)

Hadi Sirika (Katsina)

Abubakar Malami (Kebbi)

Ahmadu Tijani (Kogi)

Lai Mohammed (Kwara)

Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara)

Raji Fashola (Lagos)

Nimbe Momora (Lagos)

Muhammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa)

Zubeira Dada (Niger)

Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun)

Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo)

Rauf Aregbesola (Osun)

Sunday Dare (Oyo)

Pauline Tallen (Plateau)

Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers)

Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto)

Saleh Mohammed (Taraba)

Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe)

Sadiya Umar Farouk (Zamfara)