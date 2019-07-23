CLERIC URGES LEADERS TO IMBIBE IDEALS OF QUALITY LEADERSHIP

Leaders have been advised to instill in themselves, the qualities of ideal leadership, in order to deliver effective leadership to their people.

This admonition was given by the Director of Studies, Centre LSD Leadership School, Effurun-Warri study centre and Executive Director, Value Rebirth and Empowerment Initiative, Pst. Edewor Egedegbe while delivering lecture to the students on “Who is a leader”, and “Developing leaders”, at Heartland Hotel, Effurun, Delta State.

Pst. Egedegbe noted that leaders are ordinary people who accept or are placed under extraordinary circumstance that bring forth their latent potential, producing character that inspires the confidence and trust of others.

He highlighted the various indispensable qualities of an ideal leader as character, commitment, competence, charisma, positive attitude, responsibility, security, self discipline, passion, problem solving, listening, courage, effective communication, discernment, servanthood , adding that one of the pertinent quality of an ideal leader is the ability to match thoughts, words and actions together, and that crisis is what reveals a true character.

He affirmed that leadership is a process that develops daily and not in a day, adding that a true leader is sacrificial in all he does by contributing to the growth of others, stressing that the development of people is the highest calling of leadership.

He mentioned the 21 irrefutable laws of leadership as the law of the lid, the law of influence, the law of process, the law of respect, the law of magnetism, the law of intuition, the law of timing, saying that these laws are unchanging leadership principles that can be applied in all setting.