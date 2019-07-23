OCHOR ADMONISHES NDOKWA STUDENTS TO PROMOTE CULTURE, TRADITION OF THE AREA

The people of Ndokwa have been charged to at every point in time, promote the culture and tradition of the area, to ensure that its rich and unique value are known to the world.

This call was made recently by the Delta State Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, during the Cultural Day celebration of the Federated Union of Ndokwa Students, (FUNS), at the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State.

The lawmaker who was represented by Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, told the gathering made up of Ndokwa students and lecturers, that it always pays to promote the culture of ones origin, in other to preserve the identity of the people of that area, which at the end further teaches others who are not from that area, the existence of their own culture.

According to Rt. Hon. Ochor, one of the best avenue to promote the culture of ones origin, is through the social gatherings of such people during events, such as the students cultural days in schools, as it was done by the students of Ndokwa in the polytechnic.

“One of the ways the Ndokwa culture and values can be known to the outside world is through events such as this which you are doing today. I encourage you to continue doing this, even after your graduation, promote our culture, and I plead you should not be redundant in doing that. We have a rich culture and values, and we all have to be in the forefront to sell it.”

The Deputy Speaker, however reminded the students, not to forget their primary assignment, which is their study, as he asked them to be focused and avoid falling against the laws of the institution.

“While I congratulate you for this successful gathering, I will not forget the fact that you are in this environment for your education, I therefore urge you to face your studies with all seriousness, avoid bad company and avoid falling foul to the laws of the institution.” He stressed.