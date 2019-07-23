Delta News, Governance, News

OKOWA ASSIGNS PORTFOLIOS TO 8 NEWLY SWORN-IN SPECIAL ADVISERS, AS UZOR, ADIGWE, OKEME RETAIN OFFICES

Chief Edwin Uzor, Comrade Mike Okeme and Rt. Hon. Paschal Adigwe, have retained their offices as special advisers to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on; Peace Building/Conflict Resolution; Labour Matters and SERVICOM and National Assembly (NASS), NDDC and Niger Delta Affairs, respectively.

This clarification was contained in a Press Release issued by the Delta state Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Barr. Chiedu Ebie, which named portfolios for the Eight newly sworn-in Special Advisers to Governor Okowa.

The Press statement reads in full:

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Okowa Assigns Portfolios To 8 Newly Sworn-in Special Advisers

It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans that the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the assigning of portfolios to the following Special Advisers recently sworn-in:

(i) Comrade Mike Okeme – Labour Matters and SERVICOM
(ii) Chief Edwin Uzor – Peace Building/Conflict Resolution
(iii) Hon. Daniel Yingi – Environment/Marine Transport
(iv) Ernest Ogwezzy, Esq. – Petroleum Resources
(v) Hon. Johnson Erijo – Project Implementation
(vi) Chief (Mrs.) Mary Iyasere – Entrepreneurship Development
(vii) Prince Kelly K. Penawou – Local Government Affairs
(viii) Hon Pascal Adigwe – National Assembly (NASS), NDDC and Niger Delta Affairs

Chiedu Ebie
Secretary to the State Government

