RUGA is FG, APC Plan for 2023 Elections, Says Nmalagu

Nigerians have been called to look at the issue of the Rural Settlement for the Fulani Herdsmen, also known as RUGA, recently announced and later suspended, by the Federal government, from a political point of view, as a plan by the President Muhammad Buhari and the All Progressive Congress, APC, to prepare for the total control of the country in the 2023 General Elections.

Making this assertion over the weekend, the Presiding Bishop of True Worshippers Assembly INC, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu, in a statement released to the press, said the federal government should come out clean and tell Nigerians their real motive in connection to the RUGA settlement plan.

He said the continuous insistent of some northern governors and leaders on the execution of the RUGA project, exposes that the project is not aimed to achieve what the federal government and the proponents of the project are telling Nigerians, as the settlement is designed to have all the necessary amenities that is required of well developed communities, including polling units.

Bishop Nmalagu implored the government to come out clean and tell Nigerians there main intention, and not issue of herders/farmers clashes.

“This government is not telling Nigerians the truth. The plan of the federal government under President Muhammad Buhari and the APC, is to set up these settlements in preparation for the 2023 General Elections. The settlements will have all the amenities that befits a well developed rural settlement, including polling units. It is their joker to remaining in power after 2023,” the Cleric intoned.

He then called on Nigerians to use every legal means to reject the establishment of any settlement, in the name of curbing the frequent clashes between the herdsmen and farmers in the country.